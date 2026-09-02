Tyson Fury confirms Anthony Joshua fight at NYC’s Madison Square Garden

No date has been set for the all-British heavyweight boxing showdown but it is expected to be held in November.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson ⁠⁠⁠⁠Fury has confirmed that his long-awaited heavyweight boxing showdown with fellow Briton Anthony Joshua will take place at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

No exact date has been set for the Joshua vs Fury fight — one of the biggest in British boxing history — although it is expected to be held in November after both signed a contract with Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority chairman.

“What a place, what a venue, what a fight,” Fury said in a post on Instagram.

Fury called New York City “the land of opportunity”, but fans criticised him in comments on the post as they questioned why an all-British fight was being held in the US, and not at a location like Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

Fury, who ⁠⁠⁠⁠turned 38 in August, has won 36 ⁠⁠⁠⁠professional bouts, suffering his ⁠⁠⁠⁠only losses in two fights with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. He announced his return to boxing in January, having retired from the sport in December 2024 after losing to Usyk in a bout for three of the four major world titles.

Joshua and Fury were unable to agree on terms in 2021, and plans for the face-off fell apart after a US judge ruled Fury had to face Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight instead.

In the lead-up to the Joshua showdown, Fury forced Polish opponent Mariusz Wach to retire in a tune-up ⁠⁠⁠⁠bout in July attended by some 1,500 fans at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand.