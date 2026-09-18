Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe ends Nike partnership to join Swiss brand On

On, which is set to launch its first football boots next year, also appointed Thierry Henry as its football director.

France captain Kylian Mbappe has signed with Swiss sportswear brand On, ending a long association with Nike that stretches back to the start of his career, the company has announced.

“Today, Swiss sportswear brand On announces its entry into football alongside football champion Kylian Mbappe, marking the beginning of the brand’s journey into the world’s biggest sport,” read a company statement on Friday.

On also announced that 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry had been appointed its football director. The company plans to launch its first football boots next year.

“From the beginning, what drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow’s game,” said Mbappe.

On, which is making a major move into the football market with the signing of Mbappe, did not disclose the value of his contract.

Founded in 2010 and previously focused on running and tennis footwear, On counts tennis great Roger Federer among its shareholders.

Federer also left Nike towards the end of his playing career to join the Zurich-based company.

Mbappe’s departure is a blow to Nike, the world’s largest sportswear company, which had been involved with the Real Madrid forward since 2006 and made him one of the leading faces of its football business.

The 2018 World Cup winner and all-time leading scorer in the tournament’s history with 22 goals had gradually emerged as Nike’s foremost football ambassador, succeeding Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 41 is approaching the end of his playing career.

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His exit follows that of Lamine Yamal, a recent World Cup winner with Spain, who swapped Nike for Adidas in 2024.

Nike retains under contract several of football’s biggest stars, including Norway striker Erling Haaland and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior.