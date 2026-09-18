Palmer and Alexander-Arnold recalled after England World Cup snub

Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold recalled by Thomas Tuchel for Nations League but still no place for Phil Foden.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has been recalled to the England squad after being controversially omitted from the World Cup.

Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been named in Thomas Tuchel’s squad after being overlooked too.

They were among a host of high-profile absentees from Tuchel’s World Cup squad, along with Phil Foden, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. There is still no place for those three in the upcoming Nations League games.

Liverpool’s 18-year-old forward Rio Ngumoha has also been included, along with Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

England play world champions Spain, Croatia and two games against the Czech Republic in the first international window of the season.

England came third at the World Cup, their best finish since winning the tournament in 1966. However, Tuchel was criticised for his handling of the semifinal defeat by Argentina, when leading 1-0 until the 85th minute, before losing 2-1.

England squad for Nations League:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton), James Trafford (Leeds)

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton), James Trafford (Leeds) Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen) Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alex Scott (Bournemouth) Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)