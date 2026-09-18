North Korea anthem played at South’s Bangladesh hockey match at Asian Games

Asian Games organisers in Japan accidently play North Korea’s anthem ahead of South’s during hockey match with Bangladesh.

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The South Korean men’s hockey ⁠team were ⁠left bemused before their Asian Games match against Bangladesh on Friday when North ⁠Korea’s national anthem was played instead of their own.

Lined up before the match, the ⁠South Korean players looked around in confusion as the anthem rang out at Green Stadium in Gifu, Japan.

The stadium announcer was quick to ‌apologise for the mistake.

“We are really sorry, terribly sorry. National anthem for the Republic of Korea, we played a different song,” he said.

“I’m really sorry.”

South Korea won the match 5-0.

The North Korean national anthem is ⁠banned in South Korea, ⁠along with other symbols of their wartime foes.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace ⁠treaty, meaning the North and South are still technically at ⁠war.

The Asian Games organising committee ⁠did not immediately comment on the anthem mix-up.

South Korea has complained of a number of organisational problems at ‌the games, with basketball players unhappy with the size of their rooms and transport ‌issues ‌disrupting preparations for the men’s football team, the defending champions.