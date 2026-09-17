Beckham backs Messi for Ballon d’Or after netting 100th Inter Miami goal

Former England captain David Beckham backs his Inter Miami player Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or after Campeones Cup win.

Lionel Messi has been backed for a record ninth Ballon d’Or by former England captain David Beckham, weeks after the Argentinian icon announced his international retirement.

The 39-year-old scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami, co-owned by Beckham, on Wednesday as the Florida-based side won the Campeones Cup by beating Cruz Azul 2-0 in the annual clash between Major League Soccer and Mexican Liga MX champions.

It was Inter Miami’s first Campeones Cup triumph and was sealed for the reigning MLS Cup winners by a late Messi corner that was headed home by Casemiro to seal the win.

Victory marked Messi’s first trophy of the year, two months after the heartbreak of losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to Spain with Argentina.

After the game, Beckham, who played for both Manchester United and Real Madrid before joining MLS side LA Galaxy, led the praise for Messi.

“When you see him do things like this tonight, when you see him have the World Cup that he’s had … there is no one at 39 that’s doing that, and doing it at that level,” said Beckham.

“So he deserves to be considered for the Ballon d’Or. In my opinion, he should win it.”

Brazil international Casemiro, who joined Inter Miami from Manchester United in the summer, also paid tribute to his illustrious teammate Messi.

“We have to enjoy this because we don’t know how long we’ll have it,” Casemiro said.

“What he has done and continues to do for football is incredible … he remains the best. He proved it at the World Cup and continues to prove it in MLS.”

Cruz Azul had the game’s first big chance, Jose Paradela’s shot saved at the near post by Miami goalkeeper Dayne St Clair.

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Miami’s opener came in the 24th minute. Though the goalscorer was no surprise, it was a rare Messi header that broke the deadlock.

Luis Suarez crossed from the byline, and the 5-foot-7 Messi outjumped Willer Ditta with a diving header to give Miami the lead.

Suarez nearly turned provider again in the 32nd minute. He received a sumptuous cross-field ball from Messi and scooped it up for German Berterame, whose dinked effort was cleared off the line.

Early in the second half, Messi appeared to have scored his 101st Miami goal, racing through one-on-one from a Suarez through ball and placing his shot in off the post, but was ruled offside.

Cruz Azul should have equalised in the 67th minute, but substitute Gabriel Fernandez’s glancing header hit the post, and Casemiro blocked the follow-up shot.

A Messi corner gave Miami the two-goal cushion, finding Casemiro, who nodded the ball low to the far post in the 81st minute.

St Clair denied Cruz Azul a late consolation, saving well from a Paradela free kick.

The trophy came in new Inter Miami head coach Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez’s first game in charge.

Argentine manager Gonzalez was appointed last month, but due to visa delays only took his first training sessions this week.

The annual Campeones Cup pits the previous year’s MLS Cup winner against the winner of Mexico’s Campeon de Campeones.

It was the eighth edition of the cup, which is always hosted by the MLS participant.

Mexican teams had won the three most recent editions before Miami’s victory on Wednesday.

Mexican giants Cruz Azul have still never won the Campeones Cup. They lost the 2021 final.

The World Cup final defeat will not be Messi’s last for Argentina after it was announced that he will play in the South Americans’ friendly against Benin on October 6.

Messi’s eight Ballon d’Or titles stand three clear of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and five clear of France’s Michel Platini and Dutch pair, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten.