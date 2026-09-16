Maresca defends VAR while lamenting row dominating win at Manchester United

The VAR debate has raged since the Manchester derby, but Enzo Maresca says it wrongly overshadows City’s win at United

Manchester City manager ‌Enzo Maresca said the debate surrounding the VAR decision that awarded ⁠Erling Haaland’s winning ⁠goal against Manchester United should not overshadow his side’s 10-man performance in the 1-0 derby victory.

Haaland’s second-half strike on Sunday ⁠was initially ruled out for offside, but was awarded following a VAR review that judged the Norwegian to be onside. Refereeing body Pro ⁠Ref later acknowledged that VAR had been wrong to allow the decisive goal.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 23rd minute when Phil Foden was sent off for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes but held on to ‌secure the win.

“To talk about one moment after that game when we played for 70, 75 minutes with 10 players is quite poor. I think the performance was unbelievable and I’m pleased,” Maresca told reporters on Wednesday before Thursday’s League Cup third-round tie against Norwich City.

“There is knowledge that there was a mistake and that’s all. Sometimes, ⁠it goes for you. Sometimes, against you.”

The City ⁠boss also pointed to a controversial decision in a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United in January 2023, saying the club was still waiting for an apology after Fernandes scored despite ⁠Marcus Rashford being in an offside position.

Maresca was an assistant coach at City at the time.

“Three years ⁠ago when I was here, it happened the ⁠exact same against Manchester United. The goal was not a regular goal, and no one apologised. We are still waiting for the apology for that,” he said.

Maresca also defended the VAR ‌officials who, he said, often have little time to make difficult decisions and mistakes were, therefore, inevitable.

Advertisement

“Sometimes, they go for you, the decisions, sometimes, they go against you,” he said. “But also it’s not easy, I think, for the VAR, for the people that are in front of the screen, and in 10 seconds, 20 seconds they have to make a decision.

“It’s not easy for them. Sometimes, they make some mistakes. I make mistakes; players make mistakes; I think it’s part of our job.”