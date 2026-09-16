Alex Eala firm on Asian Games participation despite threat of WTA fine

National lawmakers propose paying her fine should the WTA impose it on her for skipping the concurrent mandatory China Open.

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala is firm on representing her country at the Asian Games regardless of the Women’s Tennis Association’s (WTA) decision to grant an exemption from the mandatory China Open, the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) has said after filing a request on her behalf.

“We have formally requested an exemption and we respect the WTA’s process. At the same time, Alex has made her decision to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games, and we fully support her,” PHILTA secretary-general John Rey Tiangco told the media on Tuesday.

The world number 18, who has become a fan favourite with wins over some of the biggest names on the circuit, including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, is the highest-ranked player in the women’s singles draw at the Asian Games, which begin on September 19 and conclude on October 4.

However, the Aichi-Nagoya Games schedule overlaps with the mandatory WTA 1000 tournament China Open, which starts in Beijing on September 30.

Skipping a mandatory WTA 1000 competition without an official exemption results in a ranking penalty and may attract fines.

Earlier this week, Indonesian Janice Tjen withdrew from the Asian Games as she was unable to secure an exemption from participating in the China Open.

However, Eala will compete at the Asian Games regardless of the WTA’s decision, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said in a statement.

“The WTA has its rules and breaking the rules has penalties. But Alex will be in Nagoya, for flag and country,” he added.

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Eala’s decision to represent her country was backed by lawmakers who called on the government to help pay her $10,000 fine, should it be imposed by the WTA, local news outlets reported.

“If she is being fined because she chose to represent our people, isn’t it only right that the government extends its assistance or support to her?” the Philippine media reported, quoting Senator Erwin Tulfo.

He noted that while the penalty may be a hefty sum of money, it did not compare with the “honour of having one of our best athletes represent our country. I believe it is a price worth paying for.”

The 21-year-old player comes off a career-high season that saw her win her first WTA 1000 title last month and a third-round finish at the US Open. She will compete at the Singapore Open before heading to Japan for the Asian Games, in which she won bronze medals in women’s singles and mixed doubles in Hangzhou, China, in 2022.

Tennis is one of the few sports where a gold medal at the Asian Games doubles as automatic qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, subject to a top 500 ranking requirement.