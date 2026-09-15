Eto’o could face Cameroon probe over alleged Russia payment

Ex-Chelsea and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o faces a probe over allegations of embezzlement in his Cameroon football federation role.

The Association of Amateur Football Clubs of Cameroon (ACFAC) has called for a probe into the Cameroonian Football Federation and its chief Samuel Eto’o following media reports of alleged graft.

Eto’o has been accused of improperly receiving a payment from the Russian Football Union in connection with a friendly match between the two countries in October 2023.

According to ACFAC, the Russian Football Union allegedly violated the terms of its contract with the Cameroonian federation FECAFOOT by transferring around 567,000 euros ($655,000) into a bank account that did not belong to the latter.

The association also announced its intention to file a lawsuit against former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Eto’o in the Cameroonian courts, as well as a separate legal complaint in Russia against the Russian Football Union.

Last month, Eto’o threw his support behind beleaguered FIFA President Gianni Infantino, saying he “hasn’t done anything wrong” despite facing mounting pressure to step down over a controversial World Cup sell-off plan.