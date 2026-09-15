Champions League final venues revealed: Munich 2028, Barcelona 2029

The Allianz Arena in Munich, home to Bayern, and Barcelona’s Camp Nou will host the 2028-29 finals.

The Allianz Arena in Munich and Camp Nou in ⁠Barcelona will host the Champions ⁠League finals in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

European football’s governing body UEFA announced the venues on Tuesday.

The Allianz Arena will stage its third Champions League final in ⁠2028, following Chelsea’s victory on penalties over home side Bayern Munich in 2012 and Paris Saint-Germain’s maiden title triumph in 2025.

Barcelona will host the 2029 final, one year ⁠before Spain cohosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

While the 70,000-capacity Allianz Arena is match-ready, redevelopment work continues at Camp Nou as part of a revamp project launched in 2023.

“This is fantastic news for us: The Allianz Arena, FC Bayern, and Munich stand for international ‌appeal, genuine hospitality, and the highest organisational quality,” Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement on the club’s website.

“We want to offer fans another exceptional experience and showcase Munich as a cosmopolitan, sports-loving, and exceptionally well-prepared host city.”

It will also be the third time that Europe’s premier club final will be held at Camp Nou, which last played host in 1999 when Manchester United came from behind with ⁠two stoppage-time goals to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1.

“It’s an immense pride ⁠for FC Barcelona and for all Barcelona fans,” Barcelona president Joan Laporta said in a statement.

“UEFA’s confidence in hosting one of the biggest events in world football highlights the scale and ambition of this project and ⁠establishes Spotify Camp Nou as a new icon of Barcelona and an international reference.”

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Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid, is already ⁠scheduled to host the final of the 2026-27 campaign ⁠on June 5.

Women’s Champions League final venues

The Women’s Champions League finals will be held at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon-Decines in 2028 and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in 2029.

The 73,000-plus capacity venue in the Welsh capital ‌previously staged the men’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus in 2017.

“Our ambition is for the UEFA Women’s Champions League final to become a catalyst for the continued ‌transformation ‌of women’s and girls’ football in Wales,” Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney said.