Sport|Football

North Korea thrash Bangladesh 10-0 in Asian Games women’s football

North Korea, enjoying support in the stands, were up 7-0 by half-time and are the favourites for the gold.

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North Korea's Ri Song-a (C) runs with the ball during the 2026 Asian Games women's group B football match against Bangladesh at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka on September 14, 2026. North Korea's formidable women's football team launched their Asian Games with a 10-0 hammering of Bangladesh, cheered on by several hundred pro-Pyongyang fans in Osaka. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) / Japan OUT
North Korea's Ri Song-a, centre, scored during the match against Bangladesh [AFP]
By AFP
Published On 14 Sep 2026

North Korea’s formidable women’s football team, cheered on by several hundred pro-Pyongyang fans in Osaka, Japan, launched their Asian Games campaign with a 10-0 hammering of Bangladesh.

The North Koreans have enjoyed stunning international success at the youth level and start among the favourites for gold in Japan.

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They were far too hot for Bangladesh to handle and were seven goals ahead by half-time on Monday.

Striker Ri Song-a, who was born and raised in Japan, was in North Korea’s starting lineup and scored in the second half.

North Korea were cheered on by a large group of red-clad fans, who sang and chanted throughout the match.

The men’s and women’s football teams were welcomed by supporters waving flags as they arrived for the games last week wearing white blazers and pink ties.

More than 100 North Koreans are set to compete in 14 sports at the games, which take place in Nagoya-Aichi and officially open on September 19.

North Korea suspended participation in international sporting competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned at the Asian Games in China in 2023 and also took part in the Paris Olympics.

North Korea’s women face South Korea in a Group F grudge match on September 21.

The men’s team begin their campaign against China on Wednesday.

North Korean fans cheer during the 2026 Asian Games women's group B football match against Bangladesh at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka on September 14, 2026. North Korea's formidable women's football team launched their Asian Games with a 10-0 hammering of Bangladesh, cheered on by several hundred pro-Pyongyang fans in Osaka. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) / Japan OUT
North Korean fans cheer for their team during the women’s group B football match [AFP]

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