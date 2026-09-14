Manchester derby VAR officials stood down from weekend Premier League games

The chief refereeing officer stands down two VAR officials involved in Man City’s win at United from upcoming EPL football games.

Matt ‌Donohue, the video assistant referee (VAR) ⁠who ⁠allowed Erling Haaland’s winner in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Manchester ⁠United, has not been selected to officiate at any of next ⁠weekend’s Premier League football fixtures.

Assistant VAR Blake Antrobus has also not been given any assignment after the refereeing body Pro Ref ‌acknowledged in a statement that VAR was wrong to allow Haaland’s decisive goal.

The decision was taken by chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and the management team, with neither ⁠official expected to return ⁠to duty until at least after the international break.

Haaland’s second-half strike was initially ruled out for ⁠offside before being awarded following a VAR review ⁠that determined the Norwegian ⁠striker was onside.

However, the refereeing body later said the VAR had failed to take into ‌account the impact of teammate Enzo Fernandez, who attempted to play the ‌ball ‌from an offside position.

United, who are 13th in the English top flight following the defeat, are next in action when they play Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday. Their next Premier League game will be played at Fulham on Sunday.

City entertain Norwich City in the cup on Thursday, before hosting Sunderland on Sunday in the league, where they are level on points with leaders and defending champions Arsenal.