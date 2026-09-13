Alexander Zverev has crushed the dreams of the USA’s Ben Shelton and a partisan American crowd by winning the US Open men’s singles title in New York.

The German won his second major championship and kept American men without a Grand Slam title since 2003, with a 6-3, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 triumph on Sunday.

Zverev finally broke through in the majors by winning this year’s French Open and followed up by adding the title in New York that he so painfully let slip away in 2020.

The number one seed in a Grand Slam for the first time, he capitalised on Shelton’s shaky start in his first major final, played a nearly flawless tiebreak on serve, and then turned back Shelton’s comeback attempt in front of a crowd that desperately cheered him on.

Shelton was trying to become the first American man to win the title since Andy Roddick in Flushing Meadows in 2003, as well as the first Black man to do so since Arthur Ashe in 1968.

But Zverev was too good in majors this year and apparently did not even know how good he was. He finished the match on his serve but did not seem to realise it, dropping back behind the baseline as if set to return. Only a few moments later did he figure out he had won, raising his arms in celebration.

The usually stoic Zverev became emotional in his post-match comments while talking about the support of his coaching team and family.

“We went 30 years without winning a Grand Slam title, and then won two in the span of three months,” he said.

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“I think God has seen how hard we have worked and suffered, and the pain we went through. 2026 was the outcome for everything that we went through before.”

Zverev went on to speak about his mother and how she helped him when he was diagnosed with diabetes in his childhood.

“I want to thank one other person who has never watched my matches, but is the most important person in my life. When your four-year-old son gets diagnosed with diabetes, and that sport will be difficult, it takes a very strong mother to say that he will be whatever he wants to be.

“This illness will not define us. I am happy we worked through it and we are doing things that we are doing right now. Thanks to her as well.”

While praising his younger opponent, the world number two said Shelton will “win this tournament one day”.

The 23-year-old American was sombre and spoke about the support of his family.

“To do this with my family by my side. These four guys have dedicated their lives to my career. It is an unmatched level of commitment.”