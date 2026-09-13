Haaland goal sees 10-man City beat United in controversial Manchester derby

Phil Foden is sent off for City, but Erling Haaland’s controversial goal settles Manchester derby 1-0 at United.

Erling Haaland has fired 10-man Manchester City to a memorable 1-0 victory over Manchester United despite Phil Foden’s first-half red card to extend a perfect start to manager Enzo Maresca’s reign.

Foden kicked out at United captain Bruno Fernandes on 23 minutes to give the visitors a mountain to climb.

But a new-look City were up to the challenge as the near 250 million-pound ($340m) midfield pairing of Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez proved their worth.

Haaland’s winner was laced with controversy as Fernandez was deemed not to be interfering with play when he attempted to head in before the ball reached the Norwegian.

Defeat compounds a miserable Premier League start for United as they are already eight points adrift of City and defending football champions Arsenal.

By contrast, victory was a huge statement for Maresca to quell fears of a major drop-off from City following Pep Guardiola’s trophy-laden decade in charge.

A fervent pre-match atmosphere was fuelled just as much by United fans’ anger towards their own club as it was by the usual animosity between the supporters.

A crackdown on ticket touting in recent months has resulted in widespread condemnation from supporters’ groups after many innocent people faced the threat of sanction.

A normal array of banners and flags in the Stretford End was replaced by just one bearing the message: “The way you treat us is a disgrace.”

The visitors had made the better start in the opening quarter, but looked to have been completely undone by Foden’s ill discipline.

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City will argue Fernandes should also have seen red as he fouled Foden and then kicked him in the back.

But there was little case for Foden’s defence as he retaliated by throwing both legs up into Fernandes’s midriff.

Kobbie Mainoo blocked Rayan Cherki’s goal-bound effort before Youri Tielemans nearly sliced Antoine Semenyo’s cross into his own net as City continued to be the more threatening.

Marcus Rashford was inches away from his first United goal since December 2024 when his free kick came crashing back off the post with United’s best effort before the break.

The woodwork came to City’s rescue again just after half-time, when Mainoo curled onto the post from distance and the ball rebounded kindly into Gianluigi Donnarumma’s grasp.

But the City sucker punch arrived on the hour mark.

Haaland adjusted his body brilliantly to sweep in Josko Gvardiol’s deflected cross.

A VAR review deemed Haaland was onside and that Fernandez was not interfering as he stooped to try and head in himself.

City came close to landing the telling blow when Fernandez’s effort was turned onto the post by Senne Lammens.

Haaland also should have had a second when he got onto Fernandez’s wicked low free-kick delivery.

City, though, were not made to pay for failing to add a second as United lacked the composure and quality to make the man advantage count until the final minute of stoppage time.

Fernandes’s reverse ball perfectly picked out Bryan Mbeumo, but he was denied by a fine save from Donnarumma.

Maresca scampered down the touchline in delight at full time.

After a battle for the title went down to the final week of last season, Arsenal and City look a class apart from the competition once more.

Both are locked on 12 points with Chelsea, Liverpool and United already cut adrift.