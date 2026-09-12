Real Madrid’s Mbappe confident of Ballon d’Or despite trophyless season

Kylian Mbappe went trophyless in his first two Real Madrid seasons, but hopes World Cup goals boost Ballon d’Or bid.

Kylian Mbappe said he still believed he was worthy of the Ballon d’Or award despite failing to win any silverware with Real Madrid during the ⁠season, while France’s World Cup campaign ended with a semifinal defeat by Spain.

In an interview with France Football, the 27-year-old hailed new France coach Zinedine Zidane and said he believed his performances merited recognition as the world’s best ⁠player.

“I believe I can win it this year. It’s one of my goals, and a short-term one at that,” Mbappe said. “People say I didn’t win a trophy (for club or country), but it’s an individual award. I’ve never seen a Ballon d’Or winner elected unanimously.

“Has anyone ever won with 100% of the vote? That means there’s always someone who thought the ‌winner didn’t deserve it.”

Mbappe scored 15 goals in the Champions League and 25 in La Liga before taking his World Cup tally to 22, becoming the competition’s all-time leading scorer, although France’s campaign ended in a 2-0 semifinal defeat by Spain.

“My idea of the Ballon d’Or comes from the Messi and Ronaldo era – you don’t give it to ordinary players, you give it to players who are different. I think I did things that were different this year, so I believe I can win it.”

Asked if he thought he would be ⁠a deserving winner, Mbappe was adamant.

“There was no player better than me. We were ⁠talking about achievements. To score that many goals in the major competitions, where all the great players are, and of course at the World Cup, the biggest event, to become the competition’s all-time leading scorer – throughout my holidays, that was all people talked to me about,” ⁠he said.

Advertisement

“It’s difficult to fully grasp what the World Cup means. It’s the competition of the great players, the stars, the greatest players in the history of the game. ⁠And to tell yourself that, at 27, I’m already the one ⁠who has scored the most goals…

“And it’s even more special because you take the record from Leo Messi, who for many people is the greatest player in history alongside Cristiano (Ronaldo). It’s fantastic. That kind of achievement is different.”

The forward praised the appointment of 1998 World Cup winner Zidane, ‌who succeeded Didier Deschamps as France’s head coach.

“For French people, he means a great deal – he’s a legend, he’s the nation’s ‘Zizou’, he represents elegance, greatness. He made his mark on the history of the national team as a ‌player ‌and he had some truly iconic moments,” Mbappe enthused.

“He’s perhaps the player who most embodies the France team. He’s one of those players who transcended generations. He left an indelible mark on the history of French football.”