Ben Shelton faces Alexander Zverev in the US final, hoping to end a 23-year drought in Grand Slams for American men.

Share US Open final: Shelton faces Zverev, with history on the line in New York on social media

Who: Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton

What: US Open 2026 men’s singles final

Where: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, United States

When: Sunday, September 13, 2pm local time (18:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 11am local time (15:00 GMT) before our live text commentary stream.

This Sunday, all American hopes will rest on Ben Shelton, who will chase history in the US Open final against top seed Alexander Zverev.

It has been more than two decades since an American man won a Grand Slam singles title, and Shelton’s irresistible form in New York has given his compatriots reasons to dream, even if the 23-year-old will be playing the first major championship final of his career.

But Shelton knows his task will be far from easy. The big-serving youngster faces a more experienced opponent in Zverev, who only three months ago lifted his first Grand Slam title and is all set for his third straight major final.

The German’s dramatic turnaround from digging deep in the initial rounds to sailing through the second week has ushered him to his second US Open final, six years on from his maiden appearance.

Before Sunday’s sold-out clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look at the matchup:

Who did Zverev and Shelton beat in the semifinals?

Shelton defeated Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in an all-American semifinal on Friday, while Zverev booked his place in the final by fighting past unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (8/6).

Advertisement

When did Zverev and Shelton last meet?

The pair last met at the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, as Zverev beat Shelton 6-3, 7-6(6) in a round-robin clash.

Shelton excited about the challenge of a maiden major final

Shelton, who took down defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, said he is thriving in unfamiliar territory, crediting a newfound consistency for his breakthrough run at this edition.

The local hope is bidding to end a 23-year American wait for a men’s singles Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick’s triumph at the US Open in 2003.

Shelton will also aim to become the first Black American man to capture the New York title since Arthur Ashe in 1968.

“This whole tournament at this point has been uncharted territory,” Shelton told reporters. “I’m in positions ‌I’ve never been in before. I’ve beaten guys that I’ve never beaten before. I’m just excited to put it all out on the line.”

While Shelton acknowledged the nerves that come with the biggest match ⁠of his career, he said the chance to test himself against the top seed was exciting.

“It’s something you’ve got to be able to overcome, but I’m ‌having fun, you know?” he added. “I’m playing against the number one seed, playing against a Grand Slam champion, trying to get my first.

“It’s a lot of reasons that this is an enjoyable ‌moment ‌for me. Knowing I can leave it all on court and push myself to the absolute limit … and see what I can do is an exciting thought.”

‘Everything different’ as Zverev returns to US Open final

Six years after an agonising loss in the US Open final, world number two Zverev believes “everything is different” as he returns to the championship match.

Zverev admitted his US Open near-miss against Dominic Thiem in 2020 left scar tissue, but all the doubts have finally been dispelled with his maiden major at the French Open.

He followed that with a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, and even though he knows he’ll be in hostile territory on Sunday, he relishes the challenge.

“I think a lot has happened,” Zverev said. “I’ve played in a lot of other finals. I’ve played a lot of big matches since then. Back then, of course, it was my first Grand Slam final. I was inexperienced … just different. Everything is different.

“I am pretty sure that the atmosphere is going to be very, very different on Sunday, as well,” added the German, who played to an empty stadium in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic feeling playing a final in a sold-out Arthur Ashe and not in an empty one.”

How many Grand Slams has Zverev won?

Zverev, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, has one Grand Slam title in his cabinet, having won this year’s French Open crown by beating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in five sets.

Advertisement

How many Grand Slams has Shelton won?

None.

Shelton is bidding for his maiden Grand Slam title. Before Sunday’s final, his best results at the majors were semifinal appearances at the 2025 Australian Open and the 2023 US Open.

What is the head-to-head record between Zverev and Shelton?

Zverev leads Shelton 5-0 in their head-to-head record, with four of those encounters coming in 2025.

Their biggest encounter before Sunday’s showdown goes back to the 2025 final of the ATP 500 clay-court event in Munich, which Zverev won in straight sets.

History suggests that Zverev clearly has the upper hand over his American opponent, but the German has a poor record in major finals (1-4).

Who is the favourite in the final?

World number nine Shelton’s electric form in New York, coupled with the support of a raucous home crowd, makes him the favourite to win the 2026 US Open crown.

Even though he lacks experience of playing at one of the sport’s grandest stages, Shelton’s performances en route to the finale speak for themselves.

His ability to put up a fight and hold his nerves was best seen in his quarterfinal victory over second seed Alcaraz – a five-set epic that ended at 3:33 am in New York, the latest-ever finish for a match at the hard-court major.

What is the prize money?

The winner of the US Open men’s singles final will take home $5.5m, while the runner-up will be awarded $2.8m, part of the collective $108m the tournament offered at this year’s edition.

Where can I watch the US Open final?

The final will be televised or livestreamed around the world by its international broadcast partners.

United States : ESPN

: ESPN United Kingdom : Sky Sports

: Sky Sports India : JioHotstar

: JioHotstar South Africa: SuperSport

You can find your regional broadcaster on the official US Open website’s TV listing.