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Arteta seethes at Sunderland penalty decision despite Arsenal win

Arsenal maintain perfect start to the season with their fourth win, thanks to goals from Guimaraes and Saka.

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Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta reacts ahead of the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Arsenal at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland in north east England on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta was unhappy with the penalty decision in favour of Sunderland [Oli Scarff/AFP]
By Reuters
Published On 12 Sep 2026

Arsenal manager Mikel ‌Arteta has labelled the decision to award Sunderland a penalty ‘unacceptable’ after watching his side ⁠grind out a 2-0 ⁠win to maintain their 100 percent start to the season and move clear at the top of the Premier League.

The defending champions made ⁠it 12 points out of 12 on Saturday as David Raya’s penalty save in the 55th minute proved crucial for the visitors, who went ahead two minutes later ⁠with Bruno Guimaraes’s first goal for the club.

Bukayo Saka wrapped it up deep in stoppage time from the penalty spot to ⁠make it four league wins out of four for the reigning champions.

It could have been different had Enzo Le Fee found the net, but Arteta blasted the decision by referee John Brooks to award a penalty when Ezri Konsa was penalised for pulling down Dan Ballard as a corner was played in.

“It was a huge win ‌, but it could have been something very different,” an angry Arteta said when referring to the penalty award after the match.

“It’s unacceptable at this level; this can change the course of a season and the championship. It’s not acceptable. I’ve seen it 10 times to make sure, and it’s not possible at this level that it can be a penalty. It cannot happen.

“It’s not a penalty in any context, in any league.”

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder #39 Bruno Guimarães celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Arsenal at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland in north east England on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring Arsenal’s opening goal [Oli Scarff/AFP]

It was far from a vintage Arsenal display against a tenacious Sunderland, who ⁠deserved something for their endeavour, but they dug deep and showed the resilience ⁠that helped them win a first title for 22 years last season.

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They have now kept four clean sheets in their five games since the start of the season, including in the Champions League win at Napoli in midweek.

Summer signing Guimaraes replaced Myles ⁠Lewis-Skelly at half-time and made a stunning impact.

After receiving a pass from Declan Rice, he sent a right-footed curler into the top corner.

Arsenal were forced to ⁠defend desperately at times as Sunderland’s physicality rattled them, but ⁠Saka netted his third goal of the season when he beat Robin Roefs with his spot-kick after being fouled by Reinildo Mandava, who was sent off.

“It’s unbelievable the spirit and the courage we have to go again and again and again,” Arteta said. “So ‌pleased in one sense and so worried in another.

“David Raya was unbelievable. He is a player that decides football matches when we need it.

“Sunderland deserve a lot of credit for the way they make it ‌so ‌hard for you.”

Manchester City, the only other side not to have dropped Premier League points this season, can join Arsenal on 12 points if they beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal's English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Arsenal at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland in north east England on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring [Oli Scarff/AFP]

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