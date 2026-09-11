Real Madrid’s Mbappe: AI dictator memes show lack of political awareness

France international and World Cup record holder Kylian Mbappe speaks out over memes using his image during 2026 edition.

Kylian Mbappe didn’t fully enjoy the flurry of AI memes depicting him as a dictator on social media during the World Cup.

The France star was portrayed in military outfits, sitting on a throne or posing next to Soviet leader Josef Stalin and other controversial leaders.

Asked by France Football magazine how he felt about the memes, Mbappe acknowledged the humour, but said he didn’t like being compared to figures associated with tragedies.

“There’s a part of it that’s funny because you can tell that, for some people, it’s good-natured,” he said.

“There’s also a part that’s a little less funny because we know the damage that people like that have caused throughout history. Being compared to people who murder others, or who have made millions and millions of people miserable … I don’t think I’ve done that in my life. So there’s a mixture of things.”

The France striker, whose 22 all-time World Cup goals overtook Lionel Messi’s record, added: “I know it’s done in a light-hearted way and that it doesn’t go that far, but sometimes it shows a lack of political and human awareness among people.”

Mbappe was reminded that his France teammate Ousmane Dembele gave him the nickname “Mobut,” a reference to the former autocratic leader Mobutu Sese Seko of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“With Ousmane, it’s something is different,” Mbappe said. “He picked it up from social media. With him, it’s just a joke.”