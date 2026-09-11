Hull City’s Sorba Thomas unharmed as car overturned in crash

Premier League club, Hull City, confirm car accident involving their player Sorba Thomas, but say no injury sustained.

Hull City winger Sorba Thomas ⁠⁠escaped “completely ⁠⁠unscathed” when he was involved in a crash near ⁠⁠their training ground, his Premier League club said on Friday.

British media reported that his car ended up on its roof on Friday morning in the village of Cottingham in the East Riding of Yorkshire. Images of his upturned car with shattered glass on a narrow ‌‌street went viral on social media.

“Hull City is relieved to confirm that Sorba Thomas is unharmed following a road traffic accident near to ⁠⁠the club’s Cottingham training ⁠⁠ground,” the club said in a statement.

“The club is aware of images of ⁠⁠Sorba’s car circulating on social media and ⁠⁠can reassure supporters ⁠⁠that he has sustained no injuries and emerged from his vehicle completely unscathed.”

Thomas, 27, joined newly-promoted Hull City from second-tier Championship club Stoke City on the transfer deadline day earlier this month.

The Wales international has made two appearances for Hull, ‌‌who are third in the league standings after three games and visit ‌‌Chelsea on Saturday.