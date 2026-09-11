City boss Enzo Maresca says spotlight not on him ahead of Manchester derby

Maresca’s Man City lead the Premier League standings, with three wins out of three, ahead of Sunday’s derby.

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said he was not the “main focus” as he prepares to take charge of his first Manchester derby, seeking to maintain his team’s 100 percent record this season.

The City boss takes the Premier League leaders to Manchester United on Sunday in their toughest test of the season so far, after three successive wins in the top flight.

City have an impressive record at Old Trafford over the past 15 years, but lost last year in Pep Guardiola’s final game there.

Michael Carrick’s United have had a stuttering start to their season, winning just one of their opening three games to sit five points behind City.

Maresca, who previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant at City, said it was “very important” to get a first derby win this weekend, but stressed he had broader concerns.

“To be honest, I’m more thinking about the team, the fans, the table,” Maresca told reporters on Friday. “And for sure, if we win, it’s also good for me.

“But the main focus is not ‘It’s my first derby and I want to win the game.’ For sure, I want to win the game, but it’s because we want to continue to win games. That is good for everyone.”

City have been top dogs in Manchester since Alex Ferguson retired as a Premier League champion in 2013, finishing above them every season since.

Maresca said recent history was behind Elliot Anderson‘s claim that City were the “kings of Manchester” after the midfielder completed his 116 million pound ($157m) move to the Etihad Stadium from Nottingham Forest.

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“The reason why Elliot said that is because he grew up in the last 15 years,” said the Italian.

“I think Manchester City was unbelievable, what they achieved. So, I think it’s normal when Elliot said that.

“Then if you go back, it’s a different picture. But for me, the reason why Elliot said that is because when he grew up, Manchester City was dominant.”