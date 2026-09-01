Napoli’s ex Man Utd star McTominay needs surgery for irregular heartbeat

Scotland international Scott McTominay, who joined Napoli from Manchester United, to undergo heart surgery.

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Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay will undergo a surgical procedure to treat an irregular heartbeat, the Serie A club has announced.

Napoli added that McTominay will be out until after the season’s first international break, meaning he won’t play again until October.

“Following the development of a minor, benign arrhythmia, Scott McTominay over the coming days will undergo an operation a PFA [pulsed field ablation],” Napoli said on Tuesday.

A PFA is a minimally invasive technique used to treat heart arrhythmias.

The 29-year-old was Serie A’s MVP when he helped Napoli win the title in 2025. He played for Scotland at this year’s World Cup and was also listed among the contenders for the last Ballon d’Or.

McTominay exited during the second half of Napoli’s 2-1 loss to Como on Sunday.

A product of the Manchester United youth system, which he joined during the Alex Ferguson tenure as manager of the Premier League club, McTominay has played in 73 internationals for Scotland, scoring 15 goals.

His 2024 move to Napoli came after seven seasons in the United first team.