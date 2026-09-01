Messi retires as one of the greatest players of all time after a glittering and decades-long career for Argentina.

The football world has paid homage to Argentina’s “eternal” superstar Lionel Messi following his decision to retire from the national team aged 39.

Argentina’s record appearance maker and scorer, with 125 goals in 207 games, said on Monday the decision to end his international career “still hurts deep down” but that “the time has come.”

After the death of his father, Jorge, last month, Messi had said he had “serious doubts” about continuing to play football of any sort for “much longer”.

Angel Di Maria, who played alongside Messi in their FIFA 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, said it was “so hard” to know fans will not be able to see the talismanic forward in the sky blue and white colours of Argentina any more.

“I only know that I was born in the right century to be able to see you, enjoy you, and on top of that, to share all these years with you on the national team,” added Di Maria.

Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s Argentinian teammate at his Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, applauded the record eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s “unconditional love” for the country.

“Just thank you, the greatest of all time, thank you for making us so, so happy, you can’t imagine how many smiles you brought!!” he added.

“You are eternal.”

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez said it would be hard to imagine the next training camp without Messi, who also led them to this year’s World Cup final in North America.

Advertisement

“Stepping onto the pitch and not seeing you up front, wearing the number 10. I’ve spent so many years seeing you there that it seems impossible to imagine it any other way,” he added.

Fellow forward Lautaro Martinez felt there were not “enough words” to thank Messi for his service for the country, for whom he debuted in 2005.

“Beyond everything you achieved on the pitch, what stays with me is everything you taught us off it: Never to give up, to keep trying after every setback, to work quietly and, above all, to always believe in ourselves,” Martinez said.

“We’re going to miss you so much, captain. We’ll be eternally grateful to have been able to share this journey with you. Thank you for everything, captain!”

‘You made us believe in magic’

Apart from his national teammates, Messi also drew tributes from Argentinian President Javier Milei, who called the diminutive player an “incredible man”, while the country’s football association chief Claudio Tapia labelled him “the captain of our dreams”.

“That kid, ‘La Pulga’, that alien who made possible what so often seemed impossible… You are already a legend of this land, of our national team and of world football,” said Tapia.

“You made us believe in magic. And perhaps that’s why we find it hard to accept that time marches on for you too. The Argentina national team shirt is your flag. And our people’s love for you will last forever.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Messi on his glittering career, adding that the Argentinian brought “so much joy to millions of fans”.

“You are retiring from international football as a FIFA World Cup champion and as one of the greatest players our sport has ever seen. I wish you all the best,” said Infantino.

The tributes were not limited to the football world, with Argentinian Formula One driver Franco Colapinto, who drives for the Alpine F1 Team, also thanking Messi.

“We are lucky to have had you and enjoyed [watching you play] for so long,” he said. “Thank you for getting back up time and time again and giving everything to make an entire country happy. You are an example to all of us.”

Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife, also showered praise, saying, “What a privilege to have been by your side on this journey and to see you fulfil all your dreams.

“You deserved this story and so much more. We love you infinitely,” she added.