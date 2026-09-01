A by-the-numbers look at Messi’s international career with Argentina, including his individual and team honours.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, brought down the curtain on his two-decade-long international career on Monday.

The 39-year-old diminutive forward broke several records, won trophies and registered numerous goals and assists during his time with Argentina.

Here’s a look at statistics involving his international career:

1: Messi won the FIFA World Cup once, in Qatar in 2022, leading Argentina to their first world title since 1986. He also reached the final two other times, in 2014 and 2026, losing to Germany and Spain, respectively.

The forward also has an Olympic gold medal in his cabinet. Then aged 21, he assisted teammate Angel Di Maria’s winning goal, which earned them the elusive gold at Beijing 2008.

2: Messi has won the Copa America title twice, guiding Argentina to back-to-back triumphs in the 2021 and 2024 editions.

He is also the only player to win the Golden Ball award for the Best Player of the Tournament twice, at the 2014 and 2022 World Cups.

3: Messi is the only player to have started in three World Cup finals – 2014, 2022 and 2026.

6: The number of World Cups in which Messi played (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) is tied for the most with longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

7: Messi also holds the record for the most goals scored from penalties in World Cups.

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11: Unsurprisingly, he also has the most Player of the Match awards at the World Cups.

Eleven is also the number of hat-tricks he scored for Argentina, the most for the Albiceleste.

12: Messi boasts the record for the most assists in the World Cup.

21: He has represented Argentina for 21 years (2005-26).

Twenty-one is also the number of goals Messi scored across his six World Cups, which makes him the second-highest scorer of all time, only one behind Kylian Mbappe of France.

34: Messi holds the record for the most appearances at World Cups.

39: He also has the most appearances in Copa America.

Messi was aged 39 when he announced his international retirement, more than two decades after making his debut for Argentina in a friendly against Hungary in August 2005. At 39 years and 25 days, he was also the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup final.

60: The most assists for Argentina in international football lie with Messi.

125: Messi’s dominance goes far beyond Argentina. He also holds the record for the most goals by a South American. His 125 international goals are more than double those netted by any other Argentina player. However, it is second to Cristiano Ronaldo (146 goals) on the all-time scoring list in men’s international football.

The previous record was held by Gabriel Batistuta, who scored 54 in 78 appearances between 1991 and 2002.

207: Messi walked away with 207 international caps, an Argentina record. The record in men’s football is again held by Ronaldo, who has played 233 games for Portugal.

2,314: Lastly, Messi has played the most World Cup match minutes, accumulated across six editions.

He retires from international duty as the only player to have scored in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s.