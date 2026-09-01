Belgian mayor blocks club from hosting Israeli opponent in Europa League

Union Saint-Gilloise were to host Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Europa League, but Belgian mayor insists on different venue.

A Belgian mayor is refusing to let his city host Israeli club Hapoel Beer-Sheva for a Europa League game, meaning Union Saint-Gilloise will need to find a new venue for the match.

Union, who competed in the UEFA Champions League last season, are due to host the Israeli champion on October 22 after the 36-team Europa League draw was made last Friday.

The Belgian league runner-up wanted to play all four of its home games in Leuven because its own stadium in Brussels does not meet UEFA standards for European competitions.

The mayor of Leuven, Mohamed Ridouani, said Monday evening that the city will not grant permission for the game “for the sake of public safety”, even in an empty stadium.

Ridouani said his position was consistent with not allowing Belgium’s national teams to play games against Israel in Leuven.

UEFA said Tuesday it had been informed about the city’s position for the Europa League game.

“It’s the duty of the host club to find an alternative venue,” UEFA said of Union’s responsibility, and the stadium change “will be known in the coming days”.

A UEFA ruling since the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023 has meant all Israeli club and national teams have played their home games in European competitions in neutral countries. Hapoel Beer-Sheva played home games in Hungary and Romania in Champions League qualifying games this season.

It is rare for Israeli teams’ away games to be moved.