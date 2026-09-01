Barcelona sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal for a reported $11.6m

Barcelona signed Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal on Tuesday on a deal until 2029, after they were unable to pry Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

“Barcelona and Arsenal have reached a deal for the Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus,” said the Catalan club in a statement, with Spanish media reporting that they paid the Gunners about 10 million euros ($11.6m).

Jesus arrives to bolster an attack weakened by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres earlier this summer.

Spanish champions Barca pursued Alvarez through the summer, but Atletico refused to negotiate with the Catalan giants.

“I’m not offended,” said Jesus when asked how he felt about being Barca’s plan B after Alvarez.

“I have the chance to be here at Barcelona. I had a chance 10 years ago, and life took me in another direction, but now I can be here, and it’s a dream for me.

“I always want to do the best I can. I’m a guy who works hard, I know my qualities, but work, I think, always pays off.”

Barcelona were prepared to end the transfer window without adding another number nine, with winger Raphinha scoring five goals in three games playing through the middle, but ultimately opted to bring in Jesus.

“I was a little surprised we had the opportunity to get him,” coach Hansi Flick told reporters Monday after Barca thrashed Rayo Vallecano 5-2 in La Liga, which Jesus watched from the stands at Camp Nou.

“I really love him. I like his style to play football. It fits with our style. I think he can help us a lot in the games.

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“For us, he can be important, so thanks to [sporting director] Deco because, again, he made an excellent job.”

The 29-year-old Brazilian suffered a serious knee injury in January 2025, disrupting his career with Arsenal, where he was behind Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

He scored 32 goals at Arsenal in four seasons, after bagging 95 at Manchester City in the six years before that.

“I’ve had a bit of a tough time these past two years, but apart from that, everyone knows my quality,” added Jesus.

“I’m doing very well, very well physically,” he continued. “The knee is no longer a problem. I recovered very well and returned to playing very well with Arsenal.

“My knee and my body are fine, I’m ready to give my best.”

Jesus is Barcelona’s seventh signing of the summer, following Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Bisiwu, Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Dominik Livakovic.

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