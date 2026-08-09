The Egyptian forward scores twice in three minutes as City rallies to beat Atletico in a club friendly at the Seoul World Cup stadium.

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush grabbed a brace as Manchester City came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 in their final preseason friendly in Seoul, South Korea.

Atletico took the lead late in the first half on Sunday when Jorge Dominguez poked in the opener after City had failed to clear a corner.

City, led by new boss Enzo Maresca, had been on top before conceding, with Tijjani Reijnders, Josko Gvardiol and Savinho all missing decent chances to score.

City’s pressure eventually told, and they found the equaliser in the 57th minute through Marmoush, set up by the skilful Antoine Semenyo, who beat his marker to cross for the Egyptian to convert from close range.

The two combined again two minutes later as Marmoush latched onto another Semenyo cross to give City the lead.

Atletico, who gave a debut to new signing Lee Kang-In, started to create more chances as they rung the changes in the second half.

But it was City who struck again in the 90th minute as Rayan Ait-Nouri was sent clear to finish past substitute goalkeeper Carlos Esquivel.

City will next play Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley next Sunday, while Atletico will begin their La Liga campaign at home to Malaga on August 19.