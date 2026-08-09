The North African nations become the first teams from the continent to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

A triumphant night for North Africa has seen hosts Morocco and Algeria reach the Women’s Africa of Nations (WAFCON) semifinals and the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

They took contrasting paths on Saturday to quarterfinals success as Morocco built a two-goal lead, then defended resolutely against South Africa for a 2-1 victory in Rabat.

Algeria fell behind against the Ivory Coast in Casablanca, then took advantage of their opponents having a player sent off to score twice and emerge 2-1 winners.

In the semifinals on Wednesday, Morocco will face defending champions Nigeria or Cameroon while Algeria will tackle Ghana or giant killers Malawi.

No North African nation has won the marquee African women’s football tournament, which has been dominated by Nigeria with 10 titles.

The only other countries to become WAFCON champions since the tournament’s debut in 1998 have been Equatorial Guinea twice and South Africa once.

Morocco, runners-up to South Africa four years ago, led after 31 minutes, thanks to a second goal in the tournament from Sakina Ouzraoui.

Hanane Ait El Haj increased the lead six minutes into the second half by converting a penalty. South African star Thembi Kgatlana then netted on 67 minutes to set up a tense finish.

In Casablanca, Ines Konan put the Ivorians ahead on 29 minutes, but they were reduced to 10 players before half-time when teenager N’Sira Ouedraogo was sent off.

Algeria struck twice within six minutes just before and after the hour mark through substitute Ines Khiri and Amira Braham to turn the match in their favour.

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Between the Algerian goals, Ivory Coast squandered a chance to regain the lead when Rebecca Elloh struck the post from a penalty.

The red-carding of 18-year-old Ouedraogo for kicking Algeria goalkeeper Chloe N’Gazi in the face, proved pivotal as her team lost the ascendancy they established during the opening half.

After barely threatening to score during the first 45 minutes, Algeria took control after the break and created enough chances to have won more decisively.