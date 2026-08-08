Lionel Messi’s father dies aged 68 after a long illness

Jorge Messi died at a medical clinic in the Argentinian city of ⁠Rosario, according to his family.

Jorge Messi, the father of football star Lionel ⁠Messi, died on ⁠Friday night at the age of 68 at a medical clinic in the Argentinian city of ⁠Rosario after a long illness, the footballer’s family confirmed to the Reuters news agency.

Jorge spent his final months alternating between a ⁠medical centre in Rosario and his home, accompanied by his wife Celia and his children Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol, the family said.

Lionel Messi spent time with his father after ‌the World Cup before rejoining his club, Inter Miami, for whom he returned to action a week ago.

Jorge closely accompanied his son Lionel throughout his career, beginning with his early years at Barcelona. He acted as a crucial pillar of support and, for several years, ⁠served as his representative.

“I always needed my ⁠dad’s approval, ever since I was a kid. After every match, I’d ask him what he thought of how I played,” the football ⁠star said previously.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s childhood club Newell’s Old Boys paid tribute to Jorge Messi in a statement.

“His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel,” Newell’s Old Boys said in a social media post.

During the World Cup, the captain of the Argentinian national team ⁠experienced mixed emotions after scoring a hat-trick in the opening match against Algeria, breaking down in tears while celebrating his first goal.

Later, at a news conference, Lionel explained that his ‌tears were due to “something unrelated to football” after going through “a few difficult, complicated days”.

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Days later, the family issued a ‌statement regarding Jorge’s “health situation”, informing the public that he was undergoing medical treatment.