Afghanistan’s Rashid takes six wickets in ODI thrashing of Ireland

Rashid Khan forces collapse as Afghanistan beat Ireland by 92 runs in second game of five-match ODI series.

Click here to share on social media

Rashid Khan took six wickets as Afghanistan hammered Ireland by 92 runs in the second one-day international.

Victory saw Afghanistan take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the first ODI was washed out.

Ireland lost seven wickets for 63 runs on Friday as they were bowled out for 207 chasing a target of 300 at Bready Cricket Club in the Northern Irish village of Magheramason.

Khan, one of the outstanding leg-spinners of his generation, took four of the last seven wickets to fall as he finished with impressive figures of 6-34 – his third “six for” in ODI cricket. His best bowling in the format remains 7-18 against the West Indies in 2017.

Rashid struck two early blows, firstly having Andy Balbirnie caught behind to end a promising stand of 72 with Cade Carmichael.

Next over, he also had Harry Tector caught behind.

Ireland, in a match reduced by rain to 47 overs per side, needed 156 runs from 137 balls with seven wickets in hand when their collapse truly started with the freak dismissal of Lorcan Tucker.

Mohammed Saleem’s appeal for lbw against Tucker was turned down. But with Tucker attempting a run, Sediqullah Atal, who was at point, ran the batsman out with a direct hit.

Earlier, opener Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 84 in Afghanistan’s total of 299-8.

The series continues in Belfast on Monday.