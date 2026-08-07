Saudi Pro League’s England international Toney charged with assault

Ivan Toney charged for an assault that allegedly ​took place on December 6 last year in United Kingdom.

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England striker Ivan Toney ⁠has ⁠been charged with assault at a Soho nightclub, London’s ⁠Metropolitan Police has said.

The charge relates to ⁠an assault that allegedly took place on December 6 last year at a nightclub ‌on Wardour Street.

“Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm,” the police said ⁠in a statement.

“He ⁠will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 24 September.”

Toney plays ⁠for Saudi Pro League club ⁠Al-Ahli and scored 42 ⁠goals last season, having transferred from English Premier League club Brentford for a fee of 53.8 million pounds ($72.3m) in 2024.

The England international was part of his nation’s squad for the ‌2026 World Cup, making two appearances – in the semifinal defeat by Argentina and in the third-place playoff victory over France.

Toney started his career at his local club, Northampton Town, before making the move to the English top flight with Newcastle United in 2015.

He was something of a late bloomer at the highest level, having had to wait until 2023 for his England debut, when he came on as a substitute for Harry Kane in a match against Ukraine.

Al-Ahli begin the new Saudi Pro League campaign on August 13, 2026, away against Diriyah Club, having finished third last season.