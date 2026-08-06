South Korea police raid football association over Hong appointment process

Hong Myung-bo’s appointment under scrutiny amid raids with lack of proper interview process previously alleged.

Click here to share on social media

Seoul ‌police have raided the Korea Football Association (KFA) offices ⁠⁠as part of an “obstruction of business” investigation into the appointment of former coach Hong Myung-bo.

Hong returned as national ⁠team coach in 2024 after a previous spell in charge from 2013 to 2014.

His appointment came under scrutiny after the KFA abandoned a months-long search involving foreign candidates ‌and appointed him following a brief meeting.

The issue resurfaced after South Korea’s disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign, which ended in a group-stage exit.

At a parliamentary hearing last month, Hong rejected suggestions by lawmakers that he had received special treatment in his appointment, ⁠while taking responsibility for South Korea’s ⁠failure at the tournament.

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said in October 2024 that the KFA breached its own rules in the appointments of Hong and former coach Jurgen Klinsmann, finding that the technical director’s ⁠meeting with Hong did not constitute ⁠a proper interview.

However, it found no evidence of illegal conduct and did not order Hong’s contract to be cancelled.

Police had already been ‌investigating complaints alleging improper interference in Hong’s appointment before the World Cup.

No criminal findings have been announced ‌against ‌Hong or KFA officials.

The KFA did not immediately respond to a request by Al Jazeera for comment.