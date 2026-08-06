Real Madrid sign Ivory Coast’s Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig

The Bundesliga Young Player of the Season in 2025/26 reportedly signed for record fee on deal until 2033.

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Real Madrid have announced the signing of 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for what Spanish media reported was a club-record fee of 140 million euros ($161m) including bonuses.

Los Blancos said in a statement on Thursday that a deal had been reached with the Bundesliga side for Diomande, “who is tied to our club for the next seven seasons, until June 30, 2033”.

Madrid, who did not disclose the transfer fee, beat Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool to the signing of Diomande, who played at the World Cup with his country.

PSG pulled out of the running because of concerns over the size of the transfer fee, while Liverpool reportedly had a bid rejected in June.

Diomande spent one season in the German top flight with Leipzig following a switch from Spanish side Leganes in 2025.

He was the Bundesliga young player of the season, netting 12 goals and laying on eight assists.

Diomande is Madrid’s sixth preseason signing, following Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi.

Madrid, who hired Portuguese veteran Jose Mourinho as coach for a second spell to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, are overhauling their squad after going two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

Los Blancos have also been linked with a move for Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.