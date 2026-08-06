Pakistan beat West Indies to end 8 away Test losing streak and draw series

Pakistan win first away Test in three years, beating West Indies by eight wickets in Trinidad to draw two Test series.

Pakistan ended its eight-match losing streak away from home in cricket Tests with a resounding eight-wicket victory against the West Indies to level the series.

First innings century-maker Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam, in his first series since being reappointed as captain, led Pakistan to 77-2 with unbeaten knocks of 24 runs each as the visitors achieved victory shortly after lunch on Day Four of the second Test on Wednesday.

Babar knocked off the target by hitting back-to-back sixes against left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, whose six-wicket haul in the first innings had limited Pakistan’s lead to 43 runs.

West Indies won the first Test by 90 runs at Tarouba. In the second Test, spinners Sajid Khan and Ali Usman utilized favourable conditions on a wearing wicket of Queen’s Park Oval to ensure Pakistan remained unbeaten in a Test series against the West Indies since 2000.

Pakistan lost the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, brilliantly snapped up by Justin Greaves in the slips cordon for 9 in Jayden Seales’ first over Wednesday, and Azan Awais was bowled by Shamar Joseph for 18 before Shafique and Babar sealed the win inside four days.

Earlier, West Indies had set up a modest target of 75 runs after it got bowled out for 117 with off-break bowler Sajid (4-32) and left-arm spinner Usman (4-39) sharing eight wickets between them.

Opening batter Brandon King could not bat in West Indies’ second innings due to a back injury sustained on Day Three when he ran out Babar with a spectacular direct throw from short cover.

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Resuming on 106-3 – only 60 runs ahead – the resistance of West Indies’ tailenders ended quickly, with Usman picking up the wickets of Kemar Roach and Joseph.

Greaves, the last recognised batter, played on to seamer Mohammad Ali’s delivery back onto his stumps after adding just two runs to his total as he attempted a cross-batted shot, but got a big inside edge.

Pakistan’s last Test win away from home came against Sri Lanka in 2023 during Babar’s first tenure as captain, before Shan Masood led the side for nearly three years during which Pakistan lost 3-0 in Australia; 2-0 in South Africa; and 2-0 in Bangladesh.

Masood was eventually relieved of the captaincy after Pakistan’s dismal run in red-ball cricket, but the return of Babar as skipper saw Pakistan lose the first test at Tarouba last week, in Pakistan’s eighth loss away from home in three years.