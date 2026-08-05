Sport|Athletics

Pakistan and Uganda athletes ‘missing’ after Commonwealth Games

Police are looking into reports of ‘missing’ athletes who didn’t return home after the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.

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A group of people on stage with lights
General view of singer Shankar Mahadevan performing alongside his sons during the closing ceremony last Sunday [Isabel Infantes/Reuters]
By Reuters
Published On 5 Aug 2026

Scottish ‌police are investigating reports of foreign ⁠athletes, identified ⁠in the media as boxers from Uganda and Pakistan, who failed to return home ⁠after competing in the Commonwealth Games that ended in Glasgow last Sunday.

“Police Scotland has ⁠received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for,” a spokesperson said late on Tuesday.

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“Enquiries are ongoing to assess the circumstances, and early engagement is taking ‌place with the Home Office.”

Uganda’s NBS Sport reported that four of the country’s six-member boxing team had gone missing ahead of the team’s scheduled return home on Tuesday and one of them told the broadcaster they ⁠planned to seek asylum.

The Pakistan ⁠Today website said one of the country’s boxers had also failed to show up for a flight home on Tuesday.

Reports ⁠of missing athletes after Commonwealth Games have been common in recent ⁠editions, which have been hosted ⁠in Australia or Britain since Glasgow 2014.

After the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, authorities were still searching for 50 athletes and officials a month after the competition ended, while another 190 had sought asylum.

Some 3,000 ‌athletes ‌from 74 nations attended the 11 days of the Glasgow Games.

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