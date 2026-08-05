Former heavyweight champ ⁠Parker cleared to fight again after doping ban

Joseph Parker was suspended in October after failing a voluntary drug test, but denied taking any prohibited substance.

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Former ‌heavyweight world champion Joseph ⁠Parker says he has been cleared to fight again after failing ⁠a dope test last October.

The 34-year-old New Zealander had denied taking a prohibited substance but risked a two-year ‌ban after he failed the voluntary test on the day he lost to Britain’s Fabio Wardley in London on October 25.

British media reported at the time that Parker had tested positive for ⁠traces of cocaine.

“I’m pleased ⁠to confirm my provisional suspension is lifted and I’ll be back in the ring soon,” ⁠Parker said in a statement.

“I’ve been advised ⁠to say no more ⁠for now while details are finalised. Thank you to all my supporters.”

Robert Smith, general secretary ‌of the British Boxing Board of Control, confirmed the suspension had been ‌lifted but gave no details.

Parker ⁠held the WBO title from 2016 to 2018, when he was defeated by Anthony Joshua.

He holds a record of 36 wins and four defeats.