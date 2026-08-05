Cape Verde’s World Cup hero, social media sensation Vozinha joins Colo-Colo

Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha says he always believed he was a ‘big club’ player after move to Colo-Colo in Chile.

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Cape Verde ‌goalkeeper Vozinha says he always believed ⁠he belonged ⁠at a major club after his standout performances at the World Cup earned him a move ⁠to Chilean side Colo-Colo.

“Despite playing in smaller leagues for clubs that weren’t exactly giants, deep down I always told myself I was ⁠a ‘big club’ player,” Vozinha told reporters late on Tuesday.

“So ⁠when Colo-Colo came calling, there was no doubt. From day one, I knew where I wanted to play. I received many offers, but ⁠Colo-Colo was always the priority.”

The 40-year-old, who became a social media sensation at the FIFA World Cup, played a ⁠crucial role in helping the small African island nation get past the group stage before suffering a narrow defeat to Argentina in the round of 32.

Vozinha joined Colo-Colo, who ‌have won a record 34 Chilean top-flight titles, after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves. He previously played for clubs in Angola, Cyprus, Moldova and Slovakia.

In their first World Cup appearance, Cape Verde drew ⁠0-0 with eventual winners Spain.

They ⁠also drew with two-time champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to finish second in Group H.

“The World Cup was the best thing that ever ‌happened to me in football, but that is in the past now,” he said.

“Being here representing Colo-Colo – a ‌massive ‌club with a rich history – is the highlight of my club career.”