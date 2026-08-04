Leading African football administrators have sent messages of support to embattled FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he looks to the continent’s 54 members for backing in a bid ⁠to keep his job.

Five of the continent’s influential football leaders have issued statements that offer Infantino support, despite also welcoming the decision to drop his controversial plan to sell a stake in future World Cup revenue.

Their messages came ahead of a meeting of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday at which they will discuss the abandoned plan to raise $4.2bn from a new commercial rights body.

While administrators from Asia, Europe and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) all said over the weekend that they had lost confidence in Infantino’s leadership, CAF has kept its counsel, offering Infantino hope he can count on the support of its large membership as he looks to hold on to power at next March’s presidential election for FIFA, the Federation Internationale de Football Association.

CAF only ‌released a statement last Wednesday saying it would study Infantino’s FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative, but he abandoned the project under intense pressure on Friday.

It remains an item on the agenda for the CAF meeting, although there is no guarantee that African football’s governing body will take any stand on Infantino’s future.

But leading committee members say they are backing Infantino, including CAF Vice President Fouzi Lekjaa from Morocco and fellow FIFA Council members Hany Abo Rida (Egypt), Hamidou Djibrilla (Niger) and Ahmed Yhaya (Mauritania).

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There has also been a statement of support from Veron Mosengo-Omba, recently elected president of the football federation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and former CAF general secretary, who studied at university in Switzerland with Infantino.

All released similarly worded messages welcoming Infantino’s decision ⁠to abandon the project before praising him and expressing support.

African countries helped Infantino to his election success in 2016 on ⁠the back of his promises to more than double development money dispensed to FIFA’s member associations.

It is this largesse that has helped keep him popular among African members, many of whom struggle financially and now largely depend on FIFA money to compete.

“Our problem is how to obtain money. Right now, we have no sponsors. So how do we compete? The richest ⁠nations can train players, have infrastructure and equipment, and it’s no coincidence that they then achieve results. Most European countries don’t have these problems,” said Said Ali Athouman, the president of the Comoros Football Federation.

“Our government is not able ⁠to make sure that they have medical supplies in hospitals and at the same time to ⁠look at football. Malawi needs money. Malawi needs stadiums,” added Fleetwood Haiya, president of the Football Association of Malawi.

FIFA baseline funding guarantees each of its 211 member associations $8m over a four-year cycle, plus CAF also now offers an annual grant to its members.

Gifting grants to member associations was first floated by Infantino’s predecessor, Sepp Blatter, when he stood for election against Lennart ‌Johansson in 1998, and he won with backing from most African countries, who had never before received financial help from world football’s governing body, even though CAF formally endorsed the Swede, who was then UEFA president.

Infantino continued Blatter’s idea, although he renamed it from the Goal Project to FIFA Forward, and exponentially ‌increased ‌the monies.

Motsepe was effusive in his praise for Infantino days before the World Cup selloff scandal broke.

“I personally support Gianni Infantino,” he said. “He’s not just a good friend. He’s a loyal friend. He’s loyal to Africa. I come from a background where when people have been loyal to you, you never stab them in the back.”