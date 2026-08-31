Liverpool sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain

Barcola’s move comes as Liverpool seek to reinforce their forward line after Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Liverpool have announced the signing of France international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old had been linked with a move to the Premier League club throughout the summer, and the Reds revealed the winger passed a medical on Monday before completing the deal.

It is understood that Barcola has signed a five-year deal in a package ⁠worth about 120 million pounds ($162m).

“It’s a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I’m very happy,” the Frenchman said on the Liverpool website.

“It took a long time, but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool, and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play.

“I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it’s one of my biggest dreams in my life.

“It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term – that’s why I signed a long contract – and I hope I can do it.”

Barcola was part of the French side that were beaten by eventual winners Spain in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

After starting his career with his hometown club, Olympique Lyonnais, Barcola moved to PSG in 2023 and was a big part of consecutive league and Champions League doubles.

The rise of Desire Doue with the French giants saw Barcola lose his regular starting place, however, leading to speculation that a transfer to another top European club could be possible.

Liverpool themselves had been searching for reinforcements in attack after the departure of Egypt international Mohamed Salah, who joined the Turkish club Trabzonspor in the summer transfer window.

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Barcola has scored six goals in 28 international appearances for France, including scoring in the third-place playoff against England at the World Cup.