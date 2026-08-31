Declan Rice continues to star for Arsenal, who may add Julian Alvarez to their ranks, but hosts Villa are sore from sales.

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Who: Aston Villa vs Arsenal

What: English Premier League

Where: Villa Park, Birmingham, United Kingdom

When: Monday, August 30, at 8pm (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up from 16:00 GMT.

An early-season highlight in the English Premier League pits the dark horse for the title in recent years, Aston Villa, against the side that last season finally ended a 22-year wait to lift the top-flight trophy.

Villa had been making the early running in recent seasons and pushing the contenders most of the way, but it finished fourth last season – with only a late-season scramble securing their Champions League qualification as a result.

They did, however, secure the UEFA Europa League in their last campaign.

The Gunners, meanwhile, fired their way to the title to end Manchester City’s recent grip on the Premier League, having won the previous four titles, and show little sign of loosening their own hold this season.

This is a match that has produced some tasty encounters in recent years with revered Spanish coaches in either dugout.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look at Monday’s match.

How have Arsenal started the new Premier League season?

Arsenal are a side brimming with the confidence of champions.

Mikel Arteta’s men have swatted aside Manchester City and Coventry City 3-0 to pick up the Community Shield and make a perfect start to their title defence respectively.

How have Aston Villa started the new Premier League season?

Aston Villa were thrashed 4-0 by Brighton in their opening match of the new Premier League season last week.

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A depleted Villa conceded four goals inside the opening 31 minutes at Brighton, and also had Joao Gomes sent off in the first half in a miserable start to the season.

They were also defeated by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup to kick off the return of European top flight football.

Arsenal’s Konsa set for frosty Villa return after summer transfer

Ezri Konsa could make his Arsenal debut to a frosty reception on his return to Villa Park, following his recent switch.

The England international is just one of a series of departures from Villa in recent months, which has torn apart a much-respected side.

The depth of options available to the Gunners means Konsa may even have to wait for his chance to shine despite the absence of William Saliba due to a long-term back injury.

Will Arsenal have more business to do in the transfer window?

Arteta has revealed that he has had difficult conversations with forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus as both Brazilian internationals appear set to depart Arsenal.

“It’s inevitable. At some point you need to have certain discussions and say certain things that sometimes are tough,” said Arteta.

Martinelli left training early on Thursday amid speculation that he is set for a move to Saudi side Al Hilal for a fee that could reportedly rise to 50 million pounds ($68m).

“I think everybody knows and recognises how much we love Gabi [Martinelli]. Whatever the outcome is, it will be because everybody agrees to that,” added Arteta.

Jesus has fallen well down the pecking order during an injury-disrupted time in north London and was not even included in training on Thursday as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

“It’s something to do with the numbers that we have in the squad at the moment and the way we’re managing that kind of situation individually with all the players – they have some personal situations,” Arteta said of the former Manchester City striker.

Will Arsenal sign Atletico’s Alvarez?

Arsenal have been linked with bolstering their forward line with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

The Argentinian is caught in an acrimonious standoff after Atletico refused to let him depart the Spanish capital for Barcelona.

“Don’t go there,” said Arteta about Arsenal’s interest in Alvarez. “I’m not going to make any comment about any player that is not with us.”

What is the latest transfer news at Villa after Watkins sale?

Villa manager Unai Emery said Ollie Watkins should be remembered fondly by Aston Villa fans despite not playing in the defeat by Villa, as he neared his move to Al Hilal.

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The England international made a 50 million-pound ($68m) exit and has been replaced by Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

Watkins will follow Konsa, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne out of Villa Park, as the side that won last season’s Europa League has been torn apart.

But Emery said a disagreement over his availability last weekend should not mask Watkins’s legacy after netting 108 times over the last six years.

“Last week, I was a little bit disappointed. I was disappointed, but we spoke about it, and now [it’s] clear. He is a fantastic player, fantastic guy, and one mistake is not closing all the good things he did here,” Emery said.

“He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well, because he always had very good behaviour and commitment with the club and with me.

“I told him ‘bye’ with a huge hug and with small tears. But now, it’s a new chapter here with Nicolas Jackson.”

Jackson will reportedly cost Villa an initial 47.5 million pounds ($64.3m), with a further 17.5 million pounds ($23.7m) in potential add-ons.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has also moved in the other direction to join Chelsea – and the Villa exodus.

Why have Villa sold so many of their star names?

Villa have been forced to cash in on many of their stars due to financial sustainability rules.

But Emery is determined to continue driving the club forward after qualifying for the Champions League twice in the past three seasons, and ending Villa’s 30-year wait to win a trophy.

“We don’t want to be a club to sell players, but the responsibility is there,” added the Spaniard.

“It’s not changing our objective – our priority for the next year is to be competitive and to fight again to be in the top positions.”

What happened the last time Aston Villa played Arsenal?

Arsenal were 4-1 winners in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium when these sides last met.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes on December 30, the Gunners fired their way towards the new year – and the eventual title – with goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.

Watkins scored a late consolation for Villa.

What happened in the corresponding match between Villa and Arsenal last season?

Villa were 2-1 winners in the corresponding fixture last season on December 5.

Matty Cash gave the home side the lead in the first half at Villa Park.

Leandro Trossard levelled early in the second period before Emiliano Buendia secured an injury-time winner.

Head-to-head

This will be the 208th meeting between the sides, with Arsenal winning 89 of those fixtures and Villa emerging victorious on 72 occasions.

The sides first met in October 1904, with Arsenal winning 1-0 in their English top-flight encounter in London. Villa won the reverse fixture 4-1 two months later.

Stat attack

There has not been a goalless draw between these sides in the last 21 matches, which have produced 63 goals and resulted in 13 wins for Arsenal and seven for Villa.

Villa did go on a four-match winning streak against the Gunners, and have won six of the last 13 meetings with one draw.

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Prediction

The Opta supercomputer has given Arsenal a 63 percent chance of winning that game, while handing Villa – the home side – only a 16 percent chance.

Clearly, the supercomputer is not a fan of Villa’s summer transfer business.

Aston Villa team news

Villa have registered Jackson in time to face Premier League champions Arsenal, while Leon Goretzka could also make his debut after joining on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Alexandra Gomez is suspended for violent conduct and started the first of a three-game ban, while Amadou Onana misses out with a knee injury.

Aston Villa predicted starting lineup

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Kamara; Buendia, Barkley, McGinn; Jackson

Arsenal team news

As well as Saliba, the Gunners will be without Jurrien Timber at the back.

Bruno Guimaraes could return from a minor groin issue.

Arsenal predicted starting lineup

Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz