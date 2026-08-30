Van Dijk wants Cody Gakpo to stay at Liverpool despite Man City interest

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Virgil van Dijk is hoping Liverpool hang on to Cody Gakpo, with Manchester City reportedly closing in on the Dutch international before Tuesday’s Premier League transfer deadline.

Gakpo looks set to be pushed down the pecking order at Anfield by the arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee that could rise to $166m, making the Frenchman the second-most expensive player in Premier League history.

In three and a half years at Liverpool, Gakpo has scored 51 goals and played a major role in the club’s 20th English top-flight title in the 2024–25 campaign.

The 27-year-old has made a bright start to this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist as Liverpool have drawn their opening two games 2-2 against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest under Andoni Iraola.

But Liverpool appear open to cashing in on Gakpo, with City reportedly set to pay 75 million pounds ($101.6m).

“He’s a quality player, and I think we should keep quality players, but let’s see what the next three days bring,” said Van Dijk.

“Obviously, it’s pretty clear that I want him to stay, not only because he is the quality player that he is, but also [because] he’s a friend of mine, and I think he will be very important for us.”

Barcola has been tempted to England by the European champions despite a difficult time for the Reds, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

But Van Dijk is confident Liverpool will always remain a popular destination for the world’s top players.

“I think Liverpool are still one of the biggest clubs in the world. Obviously, we all know that we’re going through a transition, and you either want to be part of it, or you don’t. I’m part of it now,” he added.

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“He’s [Barcola] a very good player. If he comes, he’ll be welcomed with open arms, but until it’s there, there’s no point speaking about it now.”

Iraola has had an early awakening as to why he was given the chance to replace the sacked Arne Slot, as Liverpool’s defensive issues have been exposed by Newcastle and Forest.

But in both games, Liverpool have twice come back from behind to salvage a point.

“It takes some time, but obviously we all want it to work as soon as possible and for 90 minutes,” said Van Dijk.

“That’s now two games in a row we’ve had to fight back. Obviously, it’s a good sign that we fight back, but I think we can still do much better than what we have been showing.

“We have to score more; we have to concede less. Nottingham Forest came here three times in the last three seasons and came away unbeaten, and that shouldn’t happen.”