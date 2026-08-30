Pogacar to have surgery on broken collarbone after horrific Vuelta crash

Pogacar suffered concussion and broke two bones after losing control of his bike when it hit a stone on the road.

Five-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar was sent hurtling head-over-handlebars in a frightening crash that forced him to pull out of the Spanish Vuelta.

The Slovenian suffered a concussion and broke two bones, one of which will require surgery, after he appeared to lose control when a stone rolled across the road on Saturday.

“Tadej has been diagnosed with a concussion, displaced left clavicle fracture, a stable C7 cervical fracture, and multiple abrasions,” said UAE Team Emirates medical director Adrian Rotunno.

“Fortunately, no other major injuries and no neurological fallout. He will require clavicle surgery, which will be delayed due to concussion precautions. Tadej remains under the care of our medical team and we’ll provide further updates following the surgery,” Rotunno added.

Pogacar held a big lead in the Vuelta and was heavily favoured to win the title to complete a hat-trick of cycling’s three Grand Tours. But he crashed about 33km from the finish of the eighth stage. He tried to get back on his bike but could not carry on and walked to an ambulance. Race organisers confirmed he pulled out of the race.

Pogacar was attempting to become the ninth male rider to win all three Grand Tour races. Pogacar won the Tour de France for a third successive time and a record-tying fifth overall in July, and he claimed the Giro d’Italia in 2024. He had not raced in the Vuelta since making his Grand Tour debut at the event in 2019.

TV video showed Pogacar with cuts on his head, left arm and shoulder. He swerved to his right into other cyclists as he appeared to try to avoid something in the road. The Tour de France champion lost control and flew over his handlebars, hitting his head and shoulder.

Advertisement

UAE Team Emirates sports manager Matxin Joxean Fernandez said after the stage that Pogacar had needed stitches in his eyebrow and elsewhere.

“It’s no one’s responsibility. … It’s simply one of those things that happens in cycling, unfortunately,” Fernandez said. “He initially wanted to keep going, but we saw he was in a lot of pain in his shoulder and decided he couldn’t continue. There isn’t much else to say.

“After seven days, Tadej was happy and it’s a very big shame for him. Cycling is about good and bad, and [we hope] Tadej recovers as soon as possible because hopefully it’s not something too bad. We’re not going to think about that right now, but we’ll see what the doctor says.”

Enric Mas takes lead

Pogacar — who had led since winning the opening stage — had an advantage of 3 minutes, 50 seconds over Enric Mas of Movistar before Saturday’s stage. It did not feature any major difficulty and offered sprinters a chance to shine along a flat 171km route from Pucol to Xeraco. Bryan Coquard, from the Cofidis team, claimed the stage win ahead of Mads Pedersen and Jordi Meeus.

Mas took the race leader’s jersey from Pogacar, becoming the first Spanish rider to lead the race since Jesus Herrada in 2018. Felix Gall stood second overall, 1:11 off the pace, with Primoz Roglic in third place.

The 31-year-old Mas did not put on the leader’s red jersey when he was presented with it in the post-race ceremony, instead just holding it up. He was also not wearing it in TV interviews after the stage.

“To get the red jersey thanks to a crash, it’s not a good feeling,” he told Eurosport. “We’ll try to defend it tomorrow, but tonight we need to assimilate what happened and give Tadej all our support and hopefully he will recover soon. We decided with the team that I was not going to wear the red jersey [today], and then if I deserve it tomorrow, I will wear it.”

Pogacar’s main rival, Jonas Vingegaard, is not competing in the Vuelta after crashing during this year’s Tour de France.

This was Pocagar’s 10th Grand Tour and the first he has ever abandoned. He had never finished lower than third place.

The three-week race concludes in Granada on September 13 .