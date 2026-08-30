Lamine Yamal getting back to ‘top level’, Barcelona coach Flick says

Teenager struggled in Barca’s La Liga start at Elche but improves against Athletic Bilbao, according to Hansi Flick.

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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has indicated that teenage star Lamine Yamal is finding his way back to his “top level” before Monday’s La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano.

The 19-year-old struggled in Barca’s first match of the season at Elche but improved against Athletic Bilbao in the second, Flick said, although he did not find the net.

“I know everyone is worried about how is Lamine, how is he doing. And of course, look at his situation – he played a World Cup after a huge injury,” Flick told reporters on Sunday.

Flick said the Spanish World Cup winner is returning to his best, which Yamal has not hit since suffering a hamstring injury in April.

The winger returned at the World Cup but, despite Spain’s success, had limited individual impact at the tournament.

“Now he’s coming back after three weeks holiday, and also the first game maybe was not his best game.

“But I said this, I was very happy that he starts the game and he worked for the team.”

Yamal disappointed in the first half against Athletic on Thursday but stepped up a gear after the break.

“He played 90 minutes against Bilbao. And for him at the moment, it’s also good to [have] 90 minutes on the pitch,” Flick continued.

“We saw him in some situations really on this top level. And now, you couldn’t see this in the training today, but I saw it, and it was excellent.

“Everyone loves Lamine, and he’s in a good way. And we have to support him, and we do that.”

Yamal seemed in a bad mood after the game against Elche but happier in training before the Rayo clash.

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“Of course, it’s always good when the players are smiling, but it’s not every day the same way,” Flick added.

“I’m also not smiling every day. It’s like that.”

Barca won both of their opening fixtures with Raphinha playing as a makeshift number nine after the champions were unable to land top target Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

“Of course, I’m happy with my team. [Sporting director] Deco is working on that to strengthen the team. We don’t have pressure,” Flick said, reiterating he is content with the players available to him if Barca don’t sign a new striker.