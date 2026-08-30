Fernandes hat-trick fires Man Utd in seven-goal thriller with Ipswich

Bruno Fernandes’s hat-trick inspired Manchester United to fight back from a goal down to thrash Ipswich 5-2 and get their Premier League season up and running on Sunday.

After a nightmare 2-0 defeat to Hull last weekend, another newly-promoted football side had the Red Devils on the ropes when Leif Davis opened the scoring for the Tractor Boys.

But Fernandes blasted home to level before half-time and then converted from the penalty spot after a Jacob Greaves own goal put United in front.

The United captain completed his hat-trick from close range before adding an assist to teammate Bryan Mbeumo to his fine afternoon.

Marcus Rashford was handed his first United start in nearly two years as Michael Carrick made four changes to the side that kicked off the campaign with a woeful display eight days ago.

Rashford’s return and that of his England international teammate Kobbie Mainoo made a big difference, but United were again reliant on Fernandes as a difference-maker in the final third.

Questions also remain over Carrick’s men at the back.

Senne Lammens had to save one-on-one from Julio Enciso after he broke clear from a United corner before Ipswich took the lead at 29 minutes.

Abdul Fatawu burned Luke Shaw for pace down the wing, and his cross was brilliantly swept high into the net by Davis.

Moments later, the Ipswich left-back had an even better chance to double the visitors’ lead, but his tame effort was saved by Lammens.

Instead, the game swung on an Ipswich error as Marcelino Nunez slipped to gift possession to Matheus Cunha, who fed Fernandes to blast home on his weaker left foot.

Advertisement

Another break went against Gary O’Neil’s men 11 minutes into the second half.

The ball came off Harry Maguire’s arm before he fired a shot, and the goal would have been ruled out had it directly found the net.

However, because the effort was heading off target and deflected in off Greaves, it was allowed to stand as it was not deemed a handball leading directly to a goal.

Greaves was still clearing his head from that setback when he chopped down Cunha as he bore down on goal.

Fernandes, who was this week crowned last season’s player of the year by his fellow professionals, coolly converted the resulting spot kick.

It was a record 21 Premier League assists last season that powered Fernandes to a haul of individual awards, as he only scored nine times.

The Portuguese international is already a third of the way to matching that tally as he was in the right place to latch onto Mbeumo’s deflected shot and complete his hat-trick.

And there was still time for Fernandes to add an assist when Mbeumo raced on to his pass over the top and looped the ball over giant Ipswich goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

But a fine display going forward was book-ended by United errors at the back as Ipswich were gifted a consolation in stoppage time.

Lisandro Martinez was caught in possession by Enciso, who teed up Chuba Akpom to tap into an empty net.