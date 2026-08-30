Chelsea signs Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa

Martinez joins the London club on a reported three-year deal worth $10m after spending five years at Villa.

Argentina’s World Cup 2022-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has joined Chelsea from fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa, the London-based club announced.

“I’m all passion, and I play with my heart. I will give 100 percent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates, and the supporters proud,” Martinez said in a statement published on Chelsea’s website on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Chelsea, following a deal worth 7.5 million pounds ($10m), according to British media.

Martinez returns to London, where he began his professional career with Arsenal, though he never established himself as a first-team regular there.

Following a series of loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium, Martinez joined Villa in 2020 and went on to make more than 250 appearances.

He was a key player in Unai Emery’s Europa League-winning squad last season.

With the arrival of the flamboyant shot-stopper, new manager Xabi Alonso will hope he has finally found the solution to Chelsea’s difficulties in that position in recent years.

Robert Sanchez, the current custodian of Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper’s shirt, once again came under criticism following a 3-2 victory over local rivals Fulham to open their Premier League campaign on Monday.

Martinez is the second player to move between the Blues and Villa this summer after striker Nicolas Jackson moved from the capital to Birmingham on Friday.

But his departure follows that of other Villa Park stalwarts, such as Lucas Digne, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, and Ollie Watkins.

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Martinez’s departure, however, was anticipated, with 24-year-old Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki joining the side earlier in the transfer window.