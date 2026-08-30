Alvarez returns to Atletico training amid Barcelona, Arsenal transfer links
Atletico Madrid forward missed two earlier training sessions amid ongoing speculation about his future at the club.
Julian Alvarez has returned to Atletico Madrid training amid continuing speculation about Barcelona’s pursuit of the Argentinian forward.
Alvarez missed Atletico’s three group sessions late last week because of what the club described as “an indisposition”, before training alone at Majadahonda on Friday afternoon and returning to train with the squad on Sunday.
He was left out of the squad for Saturday’s 3-1 win at Sevilla, a result that briefly shifted attention back to the pitch.
“The plan is crystal clear. Julian had a few days where he wasn’t feeling well. Yesterday he trained, and we hope he’ll be back in action quickly and be available for the next La Liga match. I’ve been speaking to him as normal,” Mateu Alemany, Atletico’s director of men’s professional football, told reporters before the Sevilla match.
The La Liga transfer window closes on Tuesday, and the situation remains tense.
Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin accused Barcelona of dishonesty last week and said Alvarez would never be sold to them.
“There has not been and there will not be any negotiation with them [Barcelona] regarding Alvarez’s transfer,” Atletico’s board of directors said in the statement.
“Atletico de Madrid is open to standard transfer market negotiations when conducted in a professional, ethical and respectful manner,” the statement added.
“We fully stand behind the club’s previously communicated position that FC Barcelona failed to meet these requirements and, as a result, there will not be any negotiation and there is zero consideration of an Alvarez transfer to Barcelona.”
British media reports said Arsenal is the only viable alternative should the Premier League club make an offer of about 150 million euros ($174m).
Alvarez said during the World Cup that he “wanted to fulfil his dream” of playing for Barcelona.