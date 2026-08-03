US cricket player Reddy receives eight-year ban for match-fixing
ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal says Akhilesh Reddy guilty of three offences that took place during an Abu Dhabi T10 competition in November.
USA international Akhilesh Reddy has been suspended for eight years after being found guilty of match-fixing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) says.
Reddy was charged in November with breaching three counts of the sport’s anticorruption code during the ongoing franchise-based Abu Dhabi T10 League and was provisionally suspended.
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Reddy, 26, was found guilty by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal of trying to fix or improperly influence matches, trying to get another player to participate in the same activities and deleting data and messages from a mobile device relevant to the investigation.
“The ban is backdated to 21 November 2025,” the ICC said on Monday in a statement, adding that Reddy’s attempt to influence another player to participate in corrupt activities did not succeed.
Reddy last played for the USA in April 2025.