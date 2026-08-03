US cricket player Reddy receives eight-year ban for match-fixing

ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal says Akhilesh Reddy guilty of three offences that took place during an Abu Dhabi T10 competition in November.

USA ‌international Akhilesh Reddy has ⁠been ⁠suspended for eight years after being found guilty of match-fixing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) says.

Reddy was ⁠charged in November with breaching three counts of the sport’s anticorruption code during the ongoing franchise-based Abu ‌Dhabi T10 League and was provisionally suspended.

Reddy, 26, was found guilty by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal of trying to fix or improperly influence matches, trying to get another ⁠player to participate ⁠in the same activities and deleting data and messages from a mobile device relevant ⁠to the investigation.

“The ban is backdated to ⁠21 November 2025,” the ⁠ICC said on Monday in a statement, adding that Reddy’s attempt to influence another player to ‌participate in corrupt activities did not succeed.

Reddy last played for the ‌USA ‌in April 2025.