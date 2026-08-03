Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, will miss the tour after sustaining an on-field injury in the UK last month.

India pace ‌spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of this ⁠month’s two-Test ⁠series against Sri Lanka as he continues to recover from a left knee injury, the country’s cricket ⁠board (BCCI) has said.

The BCCI on Monday named uncapped fast bowler Auqib Nabi as Bumrah’s replacement after the 32-year-old withdrew from the squad ‌due to persistent discomfort in his knee.

Bumrah, who sustained the injury while fielding in a one-day international against England in Cardiff in ⁠July, was initially included in the squad subject to a final fitness test and had been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Nabi, 29, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, earned his first senior call-up after impressing in domestic cricket, taking 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons.

He took 60 ⁠wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season ⁠to help his domestic team win their first title. He also featured for India A on their tour of Sri Lanka in June-July, claiming six wickets ⁠in two first-class matches.

Nabi is the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to receive ⁠a call-up to the senior Test ⁠side.

The BCCI added that batter Sai Sudharsan’s participation remains subject to fitness clearance.

The series begins in Galle on August 15, with the second Test scheduled in Colombo ‌from August 23.

India squad for Sri Lanka Tour:

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep ‌Yadav, ‌Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.