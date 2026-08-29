Formula One champion Lando Norris extends McLaren contract until 2030

Last season, 26-year-old Norris delivered McLaren’s first drivers’ title since Lewis Hamilton won it in 2008.

Reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris has committed his long-term future to McLaren after signing a contract extension that will keep him at the team until 2030.

The new deal announced on Saturday comes less than a week after Norris secured back-to-back wins with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix, rekindling the British driver’s hopes of a successful defence of his world title.

It includes an option for a multi-year extension beyond 2030, McLaren said in its announcement.

Last season, 26-year-old Norris delivered McLaren’s first drivers’ title since Lewis Hamilton won it in 2008.

Norris joined McLaren’s junior programme at just 17 and made his F1 debut two years later, in 2019.

“McLaren is my home, and I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030,” Norris said in a team statement.

“When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships.

“We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it.”

Norris sits fourth in this year’s championship, trailing Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli by 83 points with 11 races left in the season.

His McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri extended his contract at the start of the 2025 season on a deal that is believed to run until at least 2028.

McLaren won constructors’ titles in 2024 and 2025, ending a championship drought that had stretched back to 1998, but the team was well off the pace at the start of this season after struggling to master the new rules.

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Norris’s resurgence has shown there is still all to play for after wins in Hungary and the Netherlands with an improved car.

“Lando has been an integral part of McLaren’s journey and success over the last nine years, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with him,” said team principal Andrea Stella.

“He is an exceptional driver, someone who combines outstanding natural speed with maturity, consistency and a strong commitment to McLaren, but above all, he is a special human being who is valued by everyone in the team.”

Stella added: “With him and Oscar, we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula 1.”

Norris will also receive one of the MCL39 cars that he used to secure his first F1 title last year as a gift from the team.