Brighton will fancy their chances against Chelsea though, having won their last three league games against the Blues.

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Who: Chelsea vs Brighton

What: English Premier League

Where: Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom

When: Sunday, August 30, at 2pm (13:00 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up from 10:00 GMT ahead of our live text commentary stream

Chelsea and Brighton will look to build on decent starts to the season, as the Blues welcome the Seagulls to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea began life under new coach Xabi Alonso with a breathless 3-2 victory at West London neighbours Fulham in the Premier League on Monday as their exciting front three of Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer all found the net.

They then followed that up with a solid 2-0 win over Luton in the League Cup on Thursday.

But Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton side also came into the game in a buoyant mood after recording back-to-back 4-0 home wins over Aston Villa in their Premier League opener last weekend and against Norwegian side Tromso in a Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday.

Brighton will also fancy their chances against Chelsea, having won their last three league games against the Blues while finding the net three times on each occasion.

Fernandez’s Chelsea future uncertain as Alonso seeks commitment

Alonso said he wants players that “feel a desire” to play for Chelsea after Enzo Fernandez was left out of Thursday’s League Cup win over Luton.

The Argentina midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester City, but no suitor has yet met Chelsea’s reported 120 million-pound ($162m) valuation of Fernandez.

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The 25-year-old came off the bench in the Blues’s 3-2 win over Fulham to give Alonso a winning start to his reign in the Premier League on Monday.

However, the former Real Madrid boss hinted that Fernandez may not be involved against Brighton.

“We need to take everything into consideration: players that are in good moments, players that are not feeling that energy to play. For me, it’s very important that they feel that desire to play and to have good preparation,” said Alonso.

“We talked and we decided that [for Luton] it was better not to be part of the squad. He’s a top player, there’s no doubt about that.”

Alonso happy with squad ‘balance’ amid busy transfer window

Selling Fernandez would ease the pressure on Chelsea to meet financial sustainability regulations after another window of heavy investment in the transfer market.

Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Valentin Barco, Pep Chavarria, Danny Welbeck, Emmanuel Emegha and Geovany Quenda have arrived at Stamford Bridge for combined fees in excess of 300 million pounds ($406m).

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is also set to join to replace the error-prone Robert Sanchez as Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper.

There have also been a number of departures from the club in recent days, including strikers Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson.

Alonso, who previously said his bloated squad size needed to be drastically cut, is satisfied with the clear-out.

“We are quite close to the plan that we had. We will see where we finish, if it’s fully executed or there are some things still to be done,” he added.

“But overall the balance of what we have is going to be good. We need to see how the last few days develop.”

Hurzeler warns of Cole Palmer threat

After a poor season, Palmer looked back to his best against Fulham as he thrived while roaming in a free role under Alonso.

During his pre-match news conference, Hurzeler warned his side cannot defend against Palmer on a “one-to-one” basis and must be collectively strong to stop the playmaker and Chelsea’s other talents.

The German coach said he was happy with his own squad as the transfer window is set to close.

“There’s a minor issue with small injuries but I’m not here to complain; I’m here to find solutions together with my team and that’s what we try to do since day one, so yes, I’m happy with the squad,” he said.

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He said new signings Jaouen Hadjam and Promise David should be available for the Chelsea game.

I think they are two great players. Two great personalities. They make our squad stronger,” he said.

Prediction

The Opta supercomputer has made Chelsea the favourites, with a win probability of 49.6 percent. Brighton were given a 26 percent chance of winning, while a draw was estimated at a 24.4 percent likelihood.

Head-to-head

The two clubs have faced each other 28 times, with Chelsea winning 16 games, Brighton winning 7, and five matches ending as draws.

Brighton have won the last four encounters between the two sides, with Chelsea’s last victory in the tie coming back in September 2024.

Last five encounters:

April 21, 2026: Brighton 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

September 27, 2025: Chelsea 1-3 Brighton (Premier League)

February 14, 2025: Brighton 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

February 08, 2025: Brighton 2-1 Chelsea (FA Cup fourth round)

September 28, 2024: Chelsea 4-2 Brighton (Premier League)

What happened the last time the two clubs met?

Brighton’s Ferdi Kadioglu netted an early opener, and Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck scored in the second half to pile more misery on floundering Chelsea in a 3-0 Premier League victory back in April.

The result saw Brighton climb above their visitors to sixth in the table, with Chelsea in the midst of a dire run of results that would see them miss out on European football this season.

Chelsea’s team news

Marco Palestra remains unavailable with an injury, as is Jordan Henderson, who continues to recover from a broken wrist sustained while celebrating England’s last-16 World Cup win over Mexico.

However, Alonso said he was hopeful that key midfielder Moises Caicedo will be fit enough to face his former club, while Levi Colwill and Geovany Quenda are also in contention to play.

Defender Wesley Fofana returns after serving his suspension for a red card on the final day of last season at Sunderland.

Alonso suggested that the unsettled Enzo Fernandez may not feature as he is being linked with a move to Manchester City.

Predicted starting XI:

Sanchez (goalkeeper); Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, James, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro

Brighton’s team news

Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson are all long-term absentees for Brighton.

Jack Hinshelwood and Georginio Rutter are doubts after picking up knocks. If Rutter is unable to feature, then either Charalampos Kostoulas or new loan signing Promise David could start up front.

Predicted starting XI:

Verbruggen (goalkeeper); Kadioglu, Boscagli, Dunk, Vuskovic; Wieffer, Ayari; Gomez, Gross, De Cuyper; Kostoulas