Jackson arrives at Villa Park as a replacement for Ollie Watkins, whose move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal is being finalised.

Aston Villa have signed Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported club-record 65 million pounds ($88m).

Jackson agreed a five-year deal with the Europa League holders on Friday and is reunited with Villa manager Unai Emery after the pair worked together at Villarreal.

Emery had revealed the 25-year-old was set to sign when he spoke to the media in a news conference on Friday to preview Monday’s game against Arsenal.

Jackson, who spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, arrives at Villa Park as a replacement for Ollie Watkins, whose 50-million-pound ($68m) move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal is being finalised.

Jackson had been training separately from Chelsea’s squad, having been told he was not in the plans of Blues boss Xabi Alonso.

He leaves Chelsea having scored 30 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2023, helping the club win the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup.

Jackson was first frozen out by former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca last season.

While on loan at Bayern Munich last season, he scored 11 goals and won the Bundesliga and German Cup. He has ⁠also played 37 times for Senegal and was part ⁠of their squads for the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

Watkins’ impending departure, which was also confirmed by Emery, means he will follow Ezri Konsa, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne out of Villa Park.

The 30-year-old, who is the club’s top Premier League goalscorer, reportedly refused to play in last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at Brighton before his move to Saudi Arabia.