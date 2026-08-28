Liverpool struggled to 2-2 draw at Newcastle in first league game of the season, while Forest lost to Leeds twice in three days.

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Who: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

What: English Premier League

Where: Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom

When: Saturday, August 29, at 12:30pm (11:30 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the buildup from 08:30 GMT ahead of our live text commentary stream

Both sides are looking for their first wins of the season, as Liverpool host Forest at Anfield.

Liverpool struggled in their first competitive game under new boss Andoni Iraola, although they battled to come back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw away at Newcastle.

The Reds are still hoping to bolster their rather threadbare squad and are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign French forward Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Forest have lost their first two games of the season as they begin a new era under coach Oliver Glasner.

Forest lost both games at home to Leeds – the first a 1-0 defeat in their opening league game last weekend, the second a 2-0 midweek loss in the League Cup.

So both teams will be very eager to find their form at Anfield and get back to winning ways.

Iraola hoping for ‘good news soon’ in transfer market

Liverpool’s new boss said on Thursday it is no secret the club are in the hunt for more wingers after reports that the Reds are edging closer to a deal for Barcola.

Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr as potential recruits to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah’s departure.

“We cannot talk about players that right now are not ours, but it is evident that we are trying to improve or try to fill that position because we don’t have the numbers,” Iraola told a pre-match news conference ahead of his home debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

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“I hope we have good news soon but we are still not there.”

The arrival of French international Barcola could lead to Cody Gakpo’s exit from Anfield.

The Dutchman, who scored in Iraola’s first match in charge in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle last weekend, is reportedly a target for Manchester City and Tottenham.

“When the market is open, you cannot guarantee anything with anyone. You never know who’s going to arrive,” Iraola added when asked about Gakpo’s future.

“I would like to know how the market finishes but I don’t know what will happen with any of our players. I cannot guarantee anything.”

‘I’m no magician’: Glasner already feeling the heat

The Austrian expressed frustration with the recruitment situation at his new club after their second defeat to Leeds, saying that Forest had “ignored reality” after losing at home to Leeds for the second time in a matter of days.

“The fact is that this team had a relegation battle for nine months. Very turbulent season and it ended with a huge effort to stay in the league, and this is our starting point,” he said.

“It’s really very important not to blame anybody because sometimes I tell them facts and they say, ‘Oh, Glasner is complaining’.

“No, no, no. But [our] best midfielder [Elliot Anderson] leaves the club and now we expect we compete for European places because Oliver Glasner is in. Sorry, this is what I can’t deliver within six weeks.

“I’m no magician, no messiah, just hard work. That is what we have to do.”

Glasner should at least be pleased that Forest broke the club’s transfer record on Thursday to sign the talented, but out-of-favour young striker Liam Delap from Chelsea for a reported 45 million pounds ($61m).

Prediction

The Opta supercomputer has made Liverpool the favourites, with a win probability of 61.1 percent. Forest were given a 18.2 percent chance of winning, while a draw was estimated at a 20.7 percent likelihood.

Head-to-head

They have faced each other 124 times; Liverpool winning 61, Forest 33 and 30 draws.

Last five encounters:

February 22, 2026: Forest 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

November 22, 2025: Liverpool 0-3 Forest (Premier League)

January 14, 2025: Forest 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

September 14, 2024: Liverpool 0-1 Forest (Premier League)

March 02, 2024: Forest 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

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What happened when Liverpool and Forest last played?

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister struck the winner deep into stoppage-time as his side snatched a scarcely-deserved 1-0 win at Forest in the Premier League in February.

After a pedestrian 90 minutes in which they barely managed a shot on target, Mac Allister lit the fuse with a stoppage-time effort that was ruled out for handball before rifling home a rebound in the 97th minute to grab the win.

Liverpool’s team news

The Reds are missing a number of long-term casualties, including forward Hugo Ekitike, who is recovering from an Achilles injury, as well as right-back Conor Bradley and centre-back Giovanni Leoni, who have knee issues.

Defender Joe Gomez remains sidelined due to a muscle injury.

Alexander Isak is again likely to play at centre forward, with Florian Wirtz playing behind him in the number 10 role. Cody Gakpo is set to play on the left wing, despite reported interest from other clubs.

Victor Munoz impressed when he came off the bench against Newcastle, and may start out on the right wing in place of Rio Ngumoha.

Predicted starting XI:

Alisson (goalkeeper); Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Munoz, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Forest’s team news

Defender Nicolo Savona has been ruled out after a setback in his return from a knee problem, while injured midfielder Ryan Yates is also set to miss out.

Full-back Neco Williams and playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White are both doubts due to knocks, although Forest are hopeful that both key players will be fit in time.

Predicted starting XI:

Sels (goalkeeper); Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, McAtee, Sangare, Netz; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus